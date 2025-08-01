Donald Trump says it's disgusting’ what Russia is doing to Ukraine, amid strikes on Kyiv

US President Donald Trump threatened fresh sanctions Thursday while slamming Russia's military actions in Ukraine as "disgusting," as strikes on Kyiv killed at least 16 people. Washington has given Moscow until the end of next week to cease hostilities in Ukraine, under threat of severe economic sanctions.(AP)

"Russia -- I think it's disgusting what they're doing. I think it's disgusting," Trump told reporters.

Trump also said he would send his special envoy Steve Witkoff, currently in Israel, to visit Russia next. Russian President Vladimir Putin has already met Witkoff multiple times in Moscow, before Trump's efforts to mend ties with the Kremlin came to a grinding halt.

Trump reiterated the deadline on Thursday.

"We're going to put sanctions. I don't know that sanctions bother him," the US president said, referring to Putin.

Trump has previously threatened that new measures could mean "secondary tariffs" targeting Russia's remaining trade partners, such as China and India. This would further stifle Russia, but would risk significant international disruption.

The US president began his second term with his own rosy predictions that the war in Ukraine -- raging since Russia invaded its neighbor in February 2022 -- would soon end.

In recent weeks, Trump has increasingly voiced frustration with Putin over Moscow's unrelenting offensive.