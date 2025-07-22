Donald Trump says Xi Jinping invited him to China, hints at possible meeting

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that Chinese President Xi Jinping has invited him to China, and he would probably meet him in the "not too distant future." US President Donald Trump set August 12 as the deadline for the US and China to reach a durable tariff agreement.(REUTERS)

Meanwhile, Reuters informed that the aides of both Trump and the Chinese leader have discussed a possible meeting between the two leaders at the time of the US president's visit to Asia later this year.

The report follows a senior-level meeting between the US and Chinese officials last week, on July 11, when US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met in Malaysia.

Also Read | 'Will crush your economy if…': US Senator Lindsey Graham warns India, China over Russian oil

Although details of a meeting have yet to be finalised, both sides in the discussions have considered a potential Trump stopover during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea, said two individuals who are familiar with the situation.

Also Read | Trump vs Murdoch: White House boots WSJ reporter from Trump's Scotland trip amid Epstein allegations, $10B lawsuit

The proposed diplomatic meeting comes when Trump toned down his rhetoric directed towards China in recent weeks after he suspended a tit-for-tat tariff war that has unsettled global trade and supply chains.

China's stance on Washington-Beijing relations

Beijing also seems willing to engage in diplomatic channels. China's US embassy confirmed last week that it is inviting foreign dignitaries — some of them American — to a September 3 ceremony in Beijing commemorating the 80th anniversary of the conclusion of World War II.

"Diplomacy between heads of state plays an irreplaceable strategic leading role in Sino-U.S. relations," said Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun on Monday, declining to comment on a possible Trump-Xi meeting.

Also Read | ‘Great’: Elon Musk on Trump admin's proposal to overhaul H1-B visa lottery system

On Friday, China Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said China wants to bring its trade ties with the US back to a stable footing, and that recent talks in Europe showed there was no need for a tariff war.

On the other hand, Trump has set a deadline of August 12 for the US and China to reach a durable tariff agreement.