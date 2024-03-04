Donald Trump silences his supporters with a glaring gaffe, ‘Putin has so little respect…’

In a recent rally in Virginia, former President Donald Trump mistakenly referred to Barack Obama as Joe Biden, sparking concerns about the age and mental acuity of the likely Republican presidential nominee. Trump erroneously claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin disrespects Obama to the extent of discussing nuclear weapons. FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump pumps his fist as he departs after speaking during the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2024, at National Harbor, in Oxon Hill, Md., Feb. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)

“Putin has so little respect for Obama that he’s starting to throw around the nuclear word. You heard that. Nuclear. He’s starting to talk nuclear weapons today,” Trump said during a rally on Saturday night in Richmond.

This marks the third instance of Trump confusing the two in the past six months. Trump, at 77, and Biden, at 81, are the oldest individuals to run for the U.S. presidency, raising questions about their fitness for the role.

During the rally in Richmond, Trump's reference to Obama left the crowd in silence.

This incident follows Trump's previous confusion of his Republican rival Nikki Haley with former House speaker Nancy Pelosi. Haley, positioning herself as a younger and healthier alternative, has tried to set up a narrative that like Biden Trump is also too old to become next US president.

Trump's mistake comes in the wake of Biden's own recent confusion, where he twice mixed up Ukraine and Gaza while announcing plans to airdrop humanitarian supplies. Biden's gaffe, similar to Trump's, raises concerns about cognitive fitness, particularly given his age.

A recent New York Times/Siena College poll indicates that 73% of registered voters believe Biden is too old to be an effective president, reflecting worries about age-related cognitive decline. The poll suggests that age is a more significant concern for Biden compared to Trump, despite the latter being only four years younger.