Donald Trump suffers historic collapse on prediction markets as election draws closer, expert attributes it to…

BySumanti Sen
Nov 04, 2024 09:42 AM IST

Donald Trump was doing remarkably well on prediction markets less than a week ago, with polling data constantly shifting in his favour, but not anymore.

Donald Trump was doing remarkably well on prediction markets less than a week ago, with polling data constantly shifting in his favour. However, that is not the case any longer.

Donald Trump suffers historic collapse on prediction markets as election draws closer(AP)
Donald Trump suffers historic collapse on prediction markets as election draws closer(AP)

What are the new predictions?

As the elections draw closer, PredictIt has Kamala Harris in the lead at present. A contract has the vice president’s winning priced at 54 cents on Sunday, which is up from 46 cents on Tuesday and 42 cents a week ago. At present, Trump’s winning contract is priced at 51 cents, which is down from 60 cents on Tuesday.

Kalshi predicts that Trump’s  odds of winning were at 51% on Sunday, and Harris was at 49%. In contrast, Trump was at 64.6% on Tuesday, and Harris at 35.4%.

On Sunday, the new IBKR Forecast Trader from Interactive Brokers put the former president’s odds at 54%, while it was 68% on Tuesday. Harris, on the other hand, soared as high as  54% on Sunday and later in the day eased to 48%. This was up from 37% on Tuesday.

ALSO READ|HT in US: Special Coverage of the American elections by Prashant Jha

On IBKR, the Harris surge was massive. This prompted Thomas Peterffy, the founder and chairman of Interactive Brokers, to share a statement on Friday. “Last night, Kamala Harris engineered a surprisingly ferocious comeback on IBKR’s ForecastTrader platform,” he said, according to Fortune. He noted how an 8-point surge in a day was backed by trading volume of around $40 million. Peterffy attributed the surge to reporting on news events. 

Thomas Miller, a data scientist at Northwestern University, suggested that the sudden change came after Trump’s recent rally at Madison Square Garden, when Tony Hinchcliffe triggered an outrage after calling Puerto Rico “a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean.”

ALSO READ|Catch all the newsmakers, detailed explainers and deep analysis of the US. Elections

Miller said that the former president has witnessed a massive collapse since the rally, which might as well result in Harris being finally elected. The Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, conducted by Selzer & Co., also bolstered Harris’ prospects, showing her leading Trump 47% to 44% among likely voters. Back in September, the poll showed Trump with a 4-point lead over the vice president. Meanwhile, the New York Times/Siena College poll of battleground states on Sunday showed that the race is close. However, last-minute deciders were seen breaking towards Harris.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to US Election, politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris,Donald Trump,and Joe Biden
