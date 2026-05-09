Trump taken to hospital today? Fact-checking viral Walter Reed claims

Viral claims were made on social media that President Donald Trump was taken to the hospital today. Some claimed that Trump had been taken to Walter Reed, sparking concerns about the president's health. Notably, these claims all come from unverified profiles and have been amplified on social media. Viral claims said President Donald Trump had been taken to the hospital. (AFP) However, they have managed to raise concern about the president with many keeping an eye on his health. Trump's conditions – like bruising on his hand, and allegedly falling asleep in public have raised alarms for many, though the White House and Republican President have both asserted that all is fine with him. Meanwhile, the new posts today sparked a fresh round of worry. “There are some reports Trump has been taken to Walter Reed Hospital,” one wrote, sharing a video. The alleged clip showed Trump with two people by his side, holding his hand and moving him along.

In the comment section, links to articles were given which alleged there had been schedule changes which had drawn attention to the president's health. Another post said “Donald Trump hospitalized.”

Trump hospitalized? Fact-checking claims No, President Trump has not been hospitalized. The first video is an AI-generated one, and the second post offers no substantiation, instead linking to articles claiming the POTUS' schedule change had raised eyebrows. However, no major change was announced in schedule. Also Read | Trump's health in focus as doctors flag 3am posts, bizarre 'Jesus image': 'It is concerning' Several people also commented that the information was fake. “False information, I googled it!,” one wrote. Another added “As of today, May 8, 2026, there are no official reports or evidence indicating that President Donald Trump was taken to the hospital.” Trump is not in the hospital. He was caught on video and is headed to a LIV Golf Dinner in Sterling, Virginia. Trump reportedly has no plans to head to Florida this weekend, opting to stay on in the White House.