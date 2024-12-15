Donald Trump to get $15 million from ABC News over anchor's ‘liable for rape’ remark
ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulus made the on-air remark in March during an interview with Senator Nancy Mace, Trump's fellow Republican.
ABC News will pay $15 million (approx. ₹127.5 crore) to Donald Trump, as the two sides reached a settlement to resolve a defamation lawsuit brought by the US President-elect, court documents filed on Saturday showed.
Under the terms of the settlement, ABC News will donate the money to a fund dedicated to a “presidential foundation” and museum for Trump.
The Republican leader filed the lawsuit over on-air comments by George Stephanopoulus, a top anchor at the news network, suggesting that the former was found “liable for rape.” Stephanopoulus made the remark while interviewing Nancy Mace, a Republican Senator, in March.
ABC News and Stephanopoulus will also issue public apologies saying they “regret statements” made about Trump during the interview, and the broadcaster will also pay $1 million, separately, as attorney fees.
The two sides reached a settlement a day after Judge Lisette M Read called for depositions from both Trump and Stephanopolous.
The incoming President, who will be sworn in on January 20 and previously held the top job from 2016-2020, was found liable for sexual abuse in a 2023 case filed by author Elizabeth Jean Carroll. However, under New York law, sexual abuse is a different transgression from rape.
Earlier in the year, a jury awarded $83.3 million in additional damages to Carroll. This came after another jury awarded her $5 million in damages in a sexual assault and defamation verdict last year. The allegations were disputed by Trump who filed an appeal challenging the verdict.
In the recently held presidential elections, Trump completed a stunning political comeback by defeating Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee.
(With AFP inputs)