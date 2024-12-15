Donald Trump to get $15 million from ABC News over anchor's ‘liable for rape’ remark

ABC News will pay $15 million (approx. ₹127.5 crore) to Donald Trump, as the two sides reached a settlement to resolve a defamation lawsuit brought by the US President-elect, court documents filed on Saturday showed. Donald Trump smiles at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center.(AP File)

Under the terms of the settlement, ABC News will donate the money to a fund dedicated to a “presidential foundation” and museum for Trump.

The Republican leader filed the lawsuit over on-air comments by George Stephanopoulus, a top anchor at the news network, suggesting that the former was found “liable for rape.” Stephanopoulus made the remark while interviewing Nancy Mace, a Republican Senator, in March.

ABC News and Stephanopoulus will also issue public apologies saying they “regret statements” made about Trump during the interview, and the broadcaster will also pay $1 million, separately, as attorney fees.

The two sides reached a settlement a day after Judge Lisette M Read called for depositions from both Trump and Stephanopolous.

The incoming President, who will be sworn in on January 20 and previously held the top job from 2016-2020, was found liable for sexual abuse in a 2023 case filed by author Elizabeth Jean Carroll. However, under New York law, sexual abuse is a different transgression from rape.

Earlier in the year, a jury awarded $83.3 million in additional damages to Carroll. This came after another jury awarded her $5 million in damages in a sexual assault and defamation verdict last year. The allegations were disputed by Trump who filed an appeal challenging the verdict.

In the recently held presidential elections, Trump completed a stunning political comeback by defeating Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee.

(With AFP inputs)