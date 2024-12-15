Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Donald Trump to get $15 million from ABC News over anchor's ‘liable for rape’ remark

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Dec 15, 2024 06:19 AM IST

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulus made the on-air remark in March during an interview with Senator Nancy Mace, Trump's fellow Republican.

ABC News will pay $15 million (approx. 127.5 crore) to Donald Trump, as the two sides reached a settlement to resolve a defamation lawsuit brought by the US President-elect, court documents filed on Saturday showed.

Donald Trump smiles at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center.(AP File)
Donald Trump smiles at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center.(AP File)

Under the terms of the settlement, ABC News will donate the money to a fund dedicated to a “presidential foundation” and museum for Trump.

Also Read: Donald Trump becomes Time magazine's person of the year

The Republican leader filed the lawsuit over on-air comments by George Stephanopoulus, a top anchor at the news network, suggesting that the former was found “liable for rape.” Stephanopoulus made the remark while interviewing Nancy Mace, a Republican Senator, in March.

ABC News and Stephanopoulus will also issue public apologies saying they “regret statements” made about Trump during the interview, and the broadcaster will also pay $1 million, separately, as attorney fees.

Also Read: Donald Trump says he will use military for deportations to fullest extent of law

The two sides reached a settlement a day after Judge Lisette M Read called for depositions from both Trump and Stephanopolous.

The incoming President, who will be sworn in on January 20 and previously held the top job from 2016-2020, was found liable for sexual abuse in a 2023 case filed by author Elizabeth Jean Carroll. However, under New York law, sexual abuse is a different transgression from rape.

Also Read: Donald Trump hosts Apple CEO as big tech leaders continue outreach to president-elect

Earlier in the year, a jury awarded $83.3 million in additional damages to Carroll. This came after another jury awarded her $5 million in damages in a sexual assault and defamation verdict last year. The allegations were disputed by Trump who filed an appeal challenging the verdict.

In the recently held presidential elections, Trump completed a stunning political comeback by defeating Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee.

(With AFP inputs)

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On