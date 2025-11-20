Donald Trump to meet ‘communist mayor' of NYC Zohran Mamdani at White House on Friday

US President Donald Trump said he will meet ‘communist’ New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani on Friday November 21 at White House, a meeting that would come days after the two exchanged barbs during the campaign of the recently concluded NYC mayoral elections. Combination photo of Zohran Mamdani (L), Donald Trump (R). (AFP)

In a post on social media platform Truth Social, Donald Trump said Mamdani has asked for a meeting, prefixing ‘communist’ before his name.

"Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran “Kwame” Mamdani, has asked for a meeting. We have agreed that this meeting will take place at the Oval Office on Friday, November 21st. Further details to follow!" Trump said on his Truth Social post on Wednesday.

First meeting between Trump and Mamdani

This will be the first meeting between the two since Mamdani, an immigrant of Indian origin, won the New York City mayoral elections early this month.

While Trump has had his difference of opinion with the 34-year-old Democratic state lawmaker and democratic socialist Mamdani, he reportedly praised him after he won the mayoral elections. According to reports, Trump had admitted in private that Mamdani was a talented politician as he called called him a slick and good talker.

However, Trump has crticised Mamdani on several occasions by calling him an extremist, a communist, and a danger NYC. Trump had also insisted that he was ‘much better looking’ than Mamdani, who has always denied being a communist.

Trump's son slams Mamdani

Not only, Trump, his son Eric Trump also has criticised Mamdani. In a recent interview with Fox News, Eric claimed that the son of Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair “hates the Indian population”. He targeted Mamdani for “wanting to arrest Netanyahu (referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu)”, “hating the Indian population” as well as “hating the Jewish population” as he hit out against Mamdani for his “socialist” and “communist” ideology.

“There's no place in the world that could compete against New York City, right? No one could compete against New York City, and yet, you know, then you have a socialist, you have a communist, however you want to label him who wants to nationalise grocery stores and wants to arrest Netanyahu, you know, hates the Jewish people, hates the Indian population, you know, wants to defund the law enforcement, and you know what that's going to cause," Eric said.