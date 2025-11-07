Trump drops surprising compliment about NYC mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani; might ‘help him a little’

Democrat Zohran Mamdani has been getting praise from many quarters after he won the New York City mayoral election. However, the lawmaker who just beat Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa, reportedly got a compliment from someone totally unexpected. Zohran Mamdani had a very public message for Donald Trump during his victory speech.(AFP)

President Donald Trump, who's been very disparaging in his remarks about Mamdani, ahead of the mayoral election, has had words of praise for him in private, New York Times reported.

What did Donald Trump say about Zohran Mamdani

Trump reportedly admitted in private that Mamdani was a talented politician. He reportedly called him a slick and good talker, as per NYT who cited two people in the matter.

Further, on Wednesday, Trump said he might even ‘help him a little bit maybe’ as he wanted NYC to succeed.

Donald Trump vs Zohran Mamdani

Despite the reported rare praise from Trump, the Republican has slammed Mamdani in the past, calling him an extremist, a communist, and a danger NYC. Trump had also insisted that he was ‘much better looking’ than the new 34-year-old mayor elect. The mayor-elect has always denied being a communist.

Mamdani, meanwhile, had a very public message for the POTUS during his victor speech. “So Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you. Turn the volume up,” Mamdani exclaimed.

“So hear me, President Trump, when I say this: To get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us,” the newly elected mayor had also said.

Since Trump was born and brought up in New York, his allies are reportedly asking him to take a more diplomatic approach to the city. John Catsimatidis, billionaire grocery and oil magnate, in NY, told POTUS that he shouldn't hold back money to help New Yorkers. Further, Catsimatidis said that he didn't think the president needed to send the military in right now. However, he asked Trump to closely monitor the federal funds given to the city, NYT reported.