Donald Trump to visit Pakistan in September, first visit by US President in 2 decades

United States President Donald Trump is expected to visit Pakistan in September, multiple Pakistani reports said on Thursday. If Trump does visit Pakistan, it would be the first visit by a US President since George W. Bush in 2006.(AP)

After his stopover at Islamabad, Trump might also plan a visit to India, news agency Reuters reported citing local media reports, who quoted sources familiar to the matter.

Pakistan's foreign office has denied having any knowledge of the US President's potential visit to the country.

The news about Trump's visit comes after the US President hosted Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir at the White House.

Trump's claims on brokering India-Pak ceasefire

Trump has repeatedly claimed that he had intervened to broker a ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan after the both the countries engaged in a four-day military standoff in May.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the April 22 Pahalgam attack. Following this, India launched counter-terrorism military strikes on terror bases in PoK and Pakistan under Operation Sindoor.

Pakistan then launched military strikes on Indian air bases, while the Indian Air Force retaliated by targeting Pakistani air bases.

A ceasefire between both countries was reached on May 10, which was announced by Trump on his social media platform Truth Social. Since then, the US President has alleged that the understanding was brokered by him, a claim rejected by India.

Trump had, earlier this month too, claimed he had “stopped a lot of fights”, while naming the India-Pakistan conflict. He also claimed that the conflict could have been “at a nuclear stage”.

“We stopped a lot of fights... I think a very big one frankly... India and Pakistan and we stopped that over trade. We are dealing with India; we are dealing with Pakistan,” Trump said.

However, the Indian Government has maintained that the ceasefire understanding was reached through bilateral talks between DGMOs of both countries.