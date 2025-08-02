Donald Trump vs Russia's Medvedev: Why is US deploying nuclear submarines?

In a dramatic escalation of tensions with Russia, US President Donald Trump on Friday announced he had ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines, citing "provocative" remarks by Russian official Dmitry Medvedev. US President Donald Trump said on August 1, 2025, that he had ordered deployment of two nuclear submarines in response "highly provocative" comments by then Russian President Dmitry Medvedev..(AFP)

The move marked a sharp departure from mere rhetorical differences to military posturing amid growing friction between the two nuclear-armed nations over the Ukraine war.

“Based on the highly provocative statements,” Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, “I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that.”

“Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences, I hope this will not be one of those instances,” he added.

Trump's public reference to submarine deployment is unusual, given the classified nature of such operations, however, it adds a new layer of seriousness to a dispute that began as online taunts but has now veered into potentially dangerous territory.

Why is Donald Trump angry?

The trigger for Trump’s action appears to be a string of social media exchanges with Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, who on Thursday invoked the Soviet-era “Dead Hand” automated nuclear system in a Telegram post, referencing a Cold War-era doomsday protocol, reported news agency AFP.

Trump reacted strongly in an interview, saying: “When you mention the word ‘nuclear’... my eyes light up. And I say, we better be careful, because it's the ultimate threat.”

In the same interview, he confirmed the submarines were “closer to Russia” and said, “We always want to be ready. And so I have sent to the region two nuclear submarines. I just want to make sure that his words are only words and nothing more than that.”

Trump did not clarify whether the submarines were nuclear-powered or nuclear-armed, nor did he reveal their exact deployment locations. The information typically classified by the Pentagon.

What Dmitry Medvedev said

The war of words began earlier this week when Trump, on his social media platform, called Russia’s and India’s economies “dead.” Medvedev fired back, accusing the US president of “playing the ultimatum game” and warning that Trump “should remember” that Russia is a formidable force.

On Monday, Medvedev wrote on X: “He [Trump] should remember the formidable potential of our country.” On Thursday, he escalated further by referencing the “fabled ‘Dead Hand’.”

Trump returned fire by branding Medvedev “the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he’s still President,” and warned: “He’s entering very dangerous territory!”

Medvedev, president of Russia from 2008 to 2012, has transformed in recent years into one of the Kremlin’s most provocative online voices, frequently promoting ultra-nationalist narratives. However, analysts note that his influence on actual policy is limited.

Russia's nuclear moves and the Ukraine backdrop

Tensions were already high before the Trump-Medvedev exchange. Hours earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow had begun mass production of the nuclear-capable Oreshnik hypersonic missile and planned to deploy them in Belarus by the end of the year.

“Work is now underway to prepare these positions,” Putin said, standing alongside Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. “So, most likely, we will close this issue by the end of the year,” he added.

Putin also reiterated his long-standing demands for ending the war in Ukraine, saying, “Our demands are unchanged.” He was talking about Moscow' long standing ask that Kyiv abandon its NATO ambitions and cede disputed territory.

Despite US pressure, Russia’s offensive in Ukraine continues. A missile and drone attack on Kyiv Thursday killed 31 people, including five children, prompting a day of mourning in the Ukrainian capital. President Volodymyr Zelensky renewed his call for direct talks with Putin.

“The United States has proposed this. Ukraine has supported it. What is needed is Russia's readiness,” Zelensky said on X.

The United States and Russia collectively control about 90% of the world’s nuclear weapons. The US maintains a triad of land, sea, and air-based systems, with nuclear-armed submarines on continuous patrol.