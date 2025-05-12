Donald Trump's big ‘Truth’ out; prescription drug prices to go down by 30% at least

President Donald Trump, after saying he going to post his most ‘impactful’ Truth on Sunday, revealed that he will be signing an executive order to lower prescription drug and pharma prices by 30% at least. The 78-year-old further revealed that prices would be reduced ‘almost immediately’. Donald Trump announced he will lower drug prices(HT_PRINT)

“For many years the World has wondered why Prescription Drugs and Pharmaceuticals in the United States States of America were SO MUCH HIGHER IN PRICE THAN THEY WERE IN ANY OTHER NATION, SOMETIMES BEING FIVE TO TEN TIMES MORE EXPENSIVE THAN THE SAME DRUG, MANUFACTURED IN THE EXACT SAME LABORATORY OR PLANT, BY THE SAME COMPANY???" Trump posted on Truth Social.

He further added that pharma companies were citing high drug prices to research and development costs. President Trump added that prescription drug prices will, however, rise from the ‘rest of the world’.

“It was always difficult to explain and very embarrassing because, in fact, there was no correct or rightful answer. The Pharmaceutical/Drug Companies would say, for years, that it was Research and Development Costs, and that all of these costs were, and would be, for no reason whatsoever, borne by the “suckers” of America, ALONE,” he said, describing his executive order as the ‘most consequential’ one in US history.

“Prescription Drug and Pharmaceutical prices will be REDUCED, almost immediately, by 30% to 80%. They will rise throughout the World in order to equalize and, for the first time in many years, bring FAIRNESS TO AMERICA! I will be instituting a MOST FAVORED NATION’S POLICY whereby the United States will pay the same price as the Nation that pays the lowest price anywhere in the World,” he added.

The announcement on Sunday came days after Politico reported that Trump plans to revive a plan to slash drug prices, ‘tying the amount the government pays for some medicines to lower prices abroad’.