DoorDash teams up with Klarna to offer buy now pay, later for food deliveries

DoorDash has teamed up with Klarna to offer customers more flexibility in how they pay for food deliveries. Under the new partnership, customers can choose to pay in interest-free instalments or align their payments with payday schedules. Klarna, a prominent "buy now, pay later" lender preparing for its initial public offering, announced the collaboration on Thursday. DoorDash partners with Klarna to provide flexible payment options for food deliveries. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File - representational image)(AP)

DoorDash and Klarna offer new ways to pay for meals

This is the first time DoorDash has teamed up with a "Buy Now, Pay Later" (BNPL) service in the U.S. Through this partnership, DoorDash customers will have new options to pay for their food and deliveries. They can choose to pay in full at checkout, split their payment into four equal, interest-free parts, or delay their payment to a date that works better with their payday schedule, as reported by CNBC.

On Monday, it was reported that Klarna will be an exclusive provider for the order now and pay later service on OnePay which is a digital wallet that offers a cashback at Walmart to users. Klarna's chief commercial officer, David Sykes said in Thursday’s press release, “Our partnership with DoorDash marks an important milestone in Klarna’s expansion into everyday spending categories.”

About Klarna

Klarna, a company based in Sweden, recently filed paperwork to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Last year, their revenue grew by 24%, reaching $2.8 billion. They also made an adjusted operating profit of $181 million, a big improvement from the previous year's loss of $49 million.

The company was founded in 2005 and shared in their prospectus that they have 675,000 merchant partners expanded in 26 countries. Its IPO is one of the most eagerly awaited stock market launches of the year, especially after a long period of very few new companies going public, as reported by CNBC.