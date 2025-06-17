Doug the Pug to Tucker Budzyn: Top 10 dog influencers on TikTok

Influencers, hold your horses. It appears dogs are the latest trend in the market, and man’s favourite furry friend seems to be taking to the social life quite well. According to a 2022 survey by ManyPets, two out of five people are more interested in social media content related to pets compared to that of actual people. This provides an interesting new opportunity to create content by showcasing your dog’s tricks online and attract companies potentially interested in marketing their offerings via “pet influencers”. (Image for representation) Dogs become social media stars as pet content gains popularity.(Shutterstock)

ALSO READ| Pet Appreciation Week 2025: Meet the brave pooch who overcame death and abandonment to emerge stronger and happier

Here is a list of the top dog influencers who seem to be killing it on TikTok lately:

@mochapom

The home of a lovely Australian Pomeranian named Mocha, this account carries a mix of engaging and delightful content. Handled by owner Tijen Sims, this dog can often be spotted in the most adorable outfits trying on the toughest of tricks to humor his audience. It appears this dog has all that a pet (or human being) could wish for, including a brand of pet grooming products called Sirius Alpha.

@nikiozeri

Eviatar Ozeri, the proud owner of a chihuahua named Niki, has amassed a massive TikTok following by making memes and videos surrounding his attempts to make his dog laugh. Favoring a particularly striking resonation with Gen Z audience, the owner also has two separate accounts for his other dogs, Chip and Louis.

@azchpn

A Japanese toy poodle named Panna features with her siblings- chihuahuas Azuki and Chokola to provide a unique interpretation of capturing a dog’s lifestyle. Their account is filled with videos of the three lazing around, exploring new pet products and playing with each other. This power trio also has a brand of pet supplies to their name called Panna House.

@nico_thepomeranian

If comedy and cuteness were to have a child together, pomeranian Nico would be the ultimate result. His comedic antics and daily adventures have already won hearts around the globe and allow people to share a laugh while he undertakes DIY projects and goes on unimaginable adventures.

@whataboutbunny

While others choose to flaunt their looks, Bunny’s owners have taken a twisted approach towards capitalizing on their pet’s intelligence instead. This pet is known for being able to use a specialized button board to communicate words and thoughts to human beings. Needless to say, the content produced falters on neither engagement nor appeal.

@aguyandagolden

Performing from Greenville, South Carolina, this account is all about the love between a guy and his golden retriever. The pair frequently post videos of skits and role-play which indulge a light-hearted and humorous audience.

@elliegoldenlife

This account places two golden retrievers- Ellie and Emma- in the spotlight along with their owner in frame. Entertaining skits, worldwide travels and a binding love leaves the audience coming back for more and more from this trio. The account has also partnered with numerous pet food brands such as Unkibble in the past.

@dougythesheepadoodle

With a proud TikTok family of 1.2 million admirers, Dougy, a sheepadoodle, has quite the hold on his audience. Ranging from engaging videos of him playing with his owners to glimpses into his daily life, this dog knows how to make a mark.

@lifeofdaxshepherd

A 4-year-old German Shepherd named Dax has caught the eye of thousands. His mischievous nature and love for his family has gained him a loyal supporting base of admirers.

@sundaythegoldenretriever

Known for her morning “awoos” (or “hello”) and playful antics, Sunday is a gem when it comes to discussing adorable golden retrievers. Not only does this dog delight its audience, but also turns into their shopping guide by linking a list of useful pet products and an Amazon shopping cart.

By Stuti Gupta