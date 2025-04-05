Dow sinks 2000 points on Friday - List of biggest crashes in US history

The stock market tanked for a second consecutive day Friday after China retaliated to President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariff announcement. The Dow Jones dropped 2,231.07 points, or 5.5%, to 38,314.86 - its biggest decline since June 2020. The index had declined 1,679 points on Thursday. The S&P 500 dived 5.97% to 5,074.08. The Dow Jones crashed over 2000 points on Friday(Getty Images via AFP)

The Dow Jones drop isn't the biggest one the 30-company index has seen since 1896, when it started (percentage-wise). The largest drop was on October 19, 1987 - also known as the ‘Black Monday’.

However, a 2,231.07 points plummet is massive and makes it to the largest Dow crashes (points-wise).

Largest Single-Day Percentage Drops in Dow Jones History

October 19, 1987 (Black Monday): -22.61% (-508.00 points)

October 28, 1929: -12.82% (-38.33 points)

March 16, 2020 (COVID-19 crash): -12.93% (-2,997.10 points)

October 29, 1929 (Black Tuesday): -11.73% (-30.57 points)

March 12, 2020 (COVID-19 crash): -9.99% (-2,352.60 points)

November 6, 1929: -9.92% (-25.55 points)

December 18, 1899: -8.72% (-5.57 points)

August 12, 1932: -8.40% (-5.79 points)

March 14, 1907: -8.29% (-6.89 points)

October 26, 1987: -8.04% (-156.83 points)

Largest Single-Day Point Drops in Dow Jones History

March 16, 2020 (COVID-19 crash): -2,997.10 points (-12.93%)

March 12, 2020 (COVID-19 crash): -2,352.60 points (-9.99%)

March 9, 2020 (COVID-19 crash): -2,013.76 points (-7.79%)

April 3, 2025 (Trump Tariffs): -1,679.41 points (-3.86%)

February 5, 2018: -1,175.21 points (-4.60%)

February 27, 2020: -1,190.95 points (-4.42%)

February 8, 2018: -1,032.89 points (-4.15%)

February 24, 2020:-1,031.61 points (-3.56%)

October 10, 2018: -831.83 points (-3.15%)

September 29, 2008: -777.68 points (-7.00%)

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.8%, to 15,587.79, on Friday. This follows a nearly 6% drop on Thursday and takes the index down by 22% from its December record. Apple shares slumped 7%, and Tesla fell 10%.