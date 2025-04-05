Menu Explore
Dow sinks 2000 points on Friday - List of biggest crashes in US history

Edited by Yash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 05, 2025 02:30 AM IST

The Dow Jones dropped 2,231.07 points, or 5.5%, to 38,314.86 - its biggest decline since June 2020

The stock market tanked for a second consecutive day Friday after China retaliated to President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariff announcement. The Dow Jones dropped 2,231.07 points, or 5.5%, to 38,314.86 - its biggest decline since June 2020. The index had declined 1,679 points on Thursday. The S&P 500 dived 5.97% to 5,074.08.

The Dow Jones crashed over 2000 points on Friday(Getty Images via AFP)
The Dow Jones drop isn't the biggest one the 30-company index has seen since 1896, when it started (percentage-wise). The largest drop was on October 19, 1987 - also known as the ‘Black Monday’.

Read More: Donald Trump ‘purposely crashing the stock market’? POTUS shares viral video

However, a 2,231.07 points plummet is massive and makes it to the largest Dow crashes (points-wise).

Largest Single-Day Percentage Drops in Dow Jones History

October 19, 1987 (Black Monday): -22.61% (-508.00 points)

October 28, 1929: -12.82% (-38.33 points)

March 16, 2020 (COVID-19 crash): -12.93% (-2,997.10 points)

October 29, 1929 (Black Tuesday): -11.73% (-30.57 points)

March 12, 2020 (COVID-19 crash): -9.99% (-2,352.60 points)

November 6, 1929: -9.92% (-25.55 points)

December 18, 1899: -8.72% (-5.57 points)

August 12, 1932: -8.40% (-5.79 points)

March 14, 1907: -8.29% (-6.89 points)

October 26, 1987: -8.04% (-156.83 points)

Read More: ‘The country is going to boom’: Donald Trump on market crash after tariff announcement

Largest Single-Day Point Drops in Dow Jones History

March 16, 2020 (COVID-19 crash): -2,997.10 points (-12.93%)

March 12, 2020 (COVID-19 crash): -2,352.60 points (-9.99%)

March 9, 2020 (COVID-19 crash): -2,013.76 points (-7.79%)

April 3, 2025 (Trump Tariffs): -1,679.41 points (-3.86%)

February 5, 2018: -1,175.21 points (-4.60%)

February 27, 2020: -1,190.95 points (-4.42%)

February 8, 2018: -1,032.89 points (-4.15%)

February 24, 2020:-1,031.61 points (-3.56%)

October 10, 2018: -831.83 points (-3.15%)

September 29, 2008: -777.68 points (-7.00%)

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.8%, to 15,587.79, on Friday. This follows a nearly 6% drop on Thursday and takes the index down by 22% from its December record. Apple shares slumped 7%, and Tesla fell 10%.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Dow sinks 2000 points on Friday - List of biggest crashes in US history
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 05, 2025
