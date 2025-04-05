Donald Trump ‘purposely crashing the stock market’? POTUS shares viral video

President Donald Trump on Friday shared a video link on Truth Social, which claimed that he was ‘Purposely CRASHING The Market’. The partially AI-generated clip was posted on X by a user named @AmericaPapaBear. Trump did not say why he was sharing the link or what it actually meant. Donald Trump shared a video suggesting that he is 'purposely' crashing the stock market(AP)

The video has gone viral as the Dow crashed over 2,000 points and the S&P 500 tumbled 5.7% on Friday, reacting to the president's reciprocal tariffs announcement.

The video shared by Trump was originally posted on TikTok on March 15 and predates the 78-year-old's tariff announcement on Wednesday. It claims that ‘Trump is crashing the stock market by 20 percent this month, but he’s doing it on purpose’.

"Here’s the secret game he’s playing, and it could make you rich.”

The clip further adds that the president is attempting to ‘push cash into treasuries, which forces the Fed to slash interest rates in May, and those lower rates give the Fed the ability to refinance trillions of debt very inexpensively. It also weakens the dollar and drops mortgage rates. Now it’s a wild chess move, but it’s working’.

The user then addresses tariffs. “What about his tariffs? I’ll tell you, it’s a genius play. It actually forces companies to build here to dodge them. It also forces farmers to sell more of their products here in the U.S., to bring grocery prices way down. We’ve already seen this with eggs. Now, remember, 94 percent of all stocks are owned only by 8 percent of Americans. So Trump, he’s taking from the rich short term and handing it to the middle class through lower prices.”

It says that Warren Buffet ‘just said [that] Trump is making the best economic moves he’s seen in over 50 years’. The Berkshire Hathaway chairman never said that.

When asked about the video, former House speaker and Trump ally Newt Gingrich told Rolling Stone that he has ‘no idea’ why the president shared the video.

“I didn’t know he had done it and I have no comment because I literally have no idea," he added.

Meanwhile, Trump urged Fed Chair Jerome Powell to ‘cut interest rates’ on Friday.

“He is always “late,” but he could now change his image, and quickly. Energy prices are down, Interest Rates are down, Inflation is down, even Eggs are down 69%, and Jobs are UP, all within two months - A BIG WIN for America. CUT INTEREST RATES, JEROME, AND STOP PLAYING POLITICS!” he posted on Truth Social.