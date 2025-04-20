‘No Easter without the T’: Drag Queen group draws criticism for mocking Jesus, Christianity with ‘disgusting’ event

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a drag queen organization from San Francisco, has caused controversy with their yearly Easter event, which is scheduled for April 20, 2025, in Dolores Park. Drag Queen group's event “No Easter without the T,” honors transgender identities. It features events like a kids' Easter egg hunt and a costume competition with themes of “Hunky Jesus” and “Foxy Mary.”(The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence)

Particular attention has been paid to the advertising poster, which features a Jesus-like figure with tattoos surrounded by drag performers.

Drag queen group's controversial history

For decades, the Sisters, who identify themselves as a “order of queer and trans nuns,” have organized this event, which combines community activism, performance art, and humor.

In photos from past years, men disguised as Jesus appeared holding posters that read, the “Haus of Jesus”, “Can I get a gaymen?” while wearing gowns, high heels, and minimal clothing.

The competition's past winners include “Barbie's Ken Jesus,” “Historically Accurate Jesus,” “Transgender Maria de Guadalupe,” “Pro-Choice Mary,” and “Black Woman as God,” as per the group's website.

The website for the event states that while families are welcome, some of the latter performances might not be appropriate for little children, even if the egg hunt is a family-friendly event.

Drag queen group faces massive backlash

Meanwhile, Libs of TikTok, a well-known conservative social media account, blasted the drag queen group for urging kids to attend the event.

“They literally say that their show is inappropriate for children while still encouraging children to attend,” Libs of TikTok added.

Steve Cortes, senior advisor to Catholic Vote, called the event “disgusting,” adding that “the ruling class abides bigotry, as long as it’s targeted against faithful Christians generally, & Catholics specifically.”

CatholicVote's political director, Logan Church, told Fox News Digital that the association is “disgusted, though sadly not surprised.”

“The so-called 'Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence' have made it their mission to mock Christianity with open hostility, and this blasphemous Easter event is just the latest example,” he said.