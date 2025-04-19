Menu Explore
'Ice Bucket Challenge' is back on TikTok: All about the new 'USC Speak Your Mind Challenge'

Edited by Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Apr 19, 2025 11:46 AM IST

The ‘USC Speak Your Mind Challenge’ has gone viral on TikTok and Instagram. It is inspired by the viral Ice Bucket Challenge. 

The ‘USC Speak Your Mind Challenge’ is spreading mental health awareness across social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Inspired by the viral Ice Bucket Challenge that raised millions for ALS research, this campaign follows a similar format: participants have a bucket of ice-cold water dumped over their heads, then nominate someone else to take on the challenge.

'Ice Bucket Challenge' is back on TikTok as 'USC Speak Your Mind Challenge'(Pixabay)
'Ice Bucket Challenge' is back on TikTok as 'USC Speak Your Mind Challenge'(Pixabay)

While the ice bucket challenge spreads awareness regarding mental health, the donations go straight to the mental health nonprofit Active Minds. Those who complete the challenge tag one of their friends to carry the trend forward, spreading awareness even further.

How did the trend appear and gain momentum?

The trend began on March 31 this year when a club named ‘MIND’ (Mental Health Needs Discussion) at the University of South Carolina announced this challenge in an Instagram reel post. Their simple agenda is to spread awareness and raise funds to prevent deaths that are associated with mental health struggles among individuals of all age groups.

The club’s founder, Wade Jefferson, said, “Our main goals are breaking the stigma surrounding mental health, advocating for suicide prevention on campus, and promoting daily mindfulness. At MIND, we believe conversations about mental health should be just as common and just as comfortable as conversations about physical health.”

How do I participate in this fundraiser?

All you need to do is record a video of someone dumping a bucket full of ice water over you and tag 2 -5 people to challenge them to do the same when you post it, for the sake of awareness. Donations to Active Minds are an option, especially if you wish to bail out of the ice bucket challenge.

Why the need for a revamped ice bucket challenge?

The non-profit organization Active Minds was founded by Alison Malmon in 2003 after his brother died by suicide in 2000. It receives all the donations from this challenge. Alison’s brother, Brian Malmon, was a popular kid in college, but later on began to struggle with depression and psychosis. Even after receiving treatments for schizoaffective disorder, he concealed his depression from people instead of having conversations and talking his way out of it.

The website of Active Minds states that “Alison recognized that Brian’s story is the story of thousands of young people who suffer in silence; who, despite their large numbers, think they are totally alone. A majority of mental illnesses start between ages 14 and 24 when teens and young adults are in school, and suicide is the second leading cause of death for college students.”

