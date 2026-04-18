Druski’s Erika Kirk parody goes viral again as she appears with Trump at TPUSA Phoenix rally
At a Turning Point USA rally, Kirk lauded Trump's leadership. Meanwhile, Druski's impersonation of Kirk gained traction on social media.
Videos of comedian Druski impersonating Erika Kirk have resurfaced online, gaining traction as Kirk appeared alongside Donald Trump at a Turning Point USA rally in Phoenix.
One widely shared clip shows Druski dressed as Kirk, dancing in front of American flags and fireworks, with the caption: “Druski pretty much nailed it.”
Another video, posted by an X user juxtaposes the parody with real footage of Kirk speaking at a podium bearing the seal of the President of the United States, captioned: “is that druski again ? Hahahah.”
Kirk speaks at TPUSA ‘Build the Red Wall’ rally
Kirk appeared with Trump at a Turning Point USA event titled “Build the Red Wall” held at Dream City Church, according to WBFF. The rally is part of an effort to mobilise conservative voters ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.{{/usCountry}}
Kirk appeared with Trump at a Turning Point USA event titled “Build the Red Wall” held at Dream City Church, according to WBFF. The rally is part of an effort to mobilise conservative voters ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.{{/usCountry}}
In a speech clip credited to commentator Nick Sortor, Kirk called for strong voter turnout: “And now we have to show up again with 80-90% voter turnout in midterms and fortify the red wall for the next decade.”{{/usCountry}}
In a speech clip credited to commentator Nick Sortor, Kirk called for strong voter turnout: “And now we have to show up again with 80-90% voter turnout in midterms and fortify the red wall for the next decade.”{{/usCountry}}
She also warned of internal divisions, stating: “You have people out there who are actively trying to tear this country apart.”{{/usCountry}}
She also warned of internal divisions, stating: “You have people out there who are actively trying to tear this country apart.”{{/usCountry}}
Praising Trump’s leadership, she added: “No one understands this better than President Trump… because the mission is too important. Because this country is worth fighting for.”
Also Read: Erika Kirk ‘threats’ row: People ‘doxxing her travel location’; new details out after TPUSA CEO skips Georgia event
Online reactions
Under the original rally clip shared by Sortor, some users criticised Kirk’s remarks, while others mocked the situation by referencing Druski’s impersonation.
Several comments questioned her messaging or urged her to name specific media figures. However, many of these reactions remain unverified user opinions rather than substantiated claims.
Also Read: Erika Kirk getting ‘death threats’? Fresh claims emerge after she skips TPUSA event, Candace Owens named in row
Kirk’s appearance in Phoenix follows recent security concerns that led her to cancel a scheduled event in Georgia with JD Vance. Vance said she had received threats and was initially hesitant to attend, though a source later told CBS News that the Secret Service found no credible threats.
Trump’s rally comes as he seeks to strengthen support among younger voters ahead of the midterms, with affordability emerging as a key issue, according to recent polling cited by WBFF.