DTLA stabbing update: Multiple injured, suspect at large; officials warn of traffic delays
Witnesses reported seeing a suspect fleeing along 7th Street and Grand Avenue while holding a folding knife.
At least one person was hospitalized and five others were injured in a stabbing in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday. The attack occurred just before 5:15 p.m. in the 500 block of West 7th Street.
According to the New York Post, witnesses reported seeing a suspect fleeing along 7th Street and Grand Avenue while holding a folding knife.
The LAPD Central Division said in a statement, “Reports of multiple people injured at 7th St and Flower. Officers have responded and closed off the area. Expect traffic delays in the area.”
What we know about the victims
According to the New York Post, a woman in her 30s is believed to have suffered a serious wrist laceration, though her condition remains unclear. Officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department told CBS Los Angeles that five other victims were evaluated at the scene by paramedics.
What may have led to the incident
Details remain limited, and authorities have not confirmed a motive. Preliminary information suggests the violence may have stemmed from an altercation at a nearby bar.
According to KTLA, four women, aged 26 to 37, were reportedly injured in the incident.
Videos shared on social media show heavy police presence at the intersection, along with Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters and emergency medical personnel.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More