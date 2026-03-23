DTLA stabbing update: Multiple injured, suspect at large; officials warn of traffic delays

At least one person was hospitalized and five others were injured in a stabbing in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday. The attack occurred just before 5:15 p.m. in the 500 block of West 7th Street. Multiple people were injured in a stabbing incident in downtown Los Angeles. (Unsplash)

According to the New York Post, witnesses reported seeing a suspect fleeing along 7th Street and Grand Avenue while holding a folding knife.

The LAPD Central Division said in a statement, “Reports of multiple people injured at 7th St and Flower. Officers have responded and closed off the area. Expect traffic delays in the area.”

What we know about the victims According to the New York Post, a woman in her 30s is believed to have suffered a serious wrist laceration, though her condition remains unclear. Officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department told CBS Los Angeles that five other victims were evaluated at the scene by paramedics.

What may have led to the incident Details remain limited, and authorities have not confirmed a motive. Preliminary information suggests the violence may have stemmed from an altercation at a nearby bar.

According to KTLA, four women, aged 26 to 37, were reportedly injured in the incident.

Videos shared on social media show heavy police presence at the intersection, along with Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters and emergency medical personnel.