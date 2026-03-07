Dubai International Airport update: Minor incident reported as US-Iran war rages on
As the US-Iran war continued on Saturday, FlightRadar 24's map showed airspace cleared over the Dubai International Airport
As the US-Iran war continued on Saturday, FlightRadar 24's map showed airspace cleared over the Dubai International Airport. Multiple flights were delayed. Authorities are yet to confirm any details. DXB ranks as the second-busiest worldwide, behind Atlanta in the United States, according to Airports Council International. Last Saturday, UAE authorities had closed their airspace 'temporarily and partially', but started ‘limited’ operations two days later.
Since Iran launched its campaign, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait and Manama airports were targeted.
What did Dubai Media Office say?
Several social media users posted videos, claiming there was smoke coming from the Dubai International Airport. However, authorities dismissed such reports.
“Dubai authorities have confirmed that a minor incident resulting from the fall of debris after an interception has been successfully contained. No injuries have been reported. Authorities have also denied reports circulating on social media regarding any incidents at Dubai International Airport,” it wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
In an Emergency Safety Notice on Saturday, Dubai International Airport urged passengers to shelter in place. “Due to the current situation and a potential missile threat, all passengers and airport personnel are requested to proceed immediately to the nearest designated shelter-in-place area within the terminal building. Please remain calm, follow airport staff instructions, and stay away from windows and open areas until further notice,” the notice read.
US-Iran war update
Meanwhile, the conflict between the US and Iran entered its second week on Saturday. President Donald Trump declared he would only accept Tehran's 'unconditional surrender', and Israel traded fresh attacks with Iran and Lebanon.
Trump's comments on social media on Friday came hours after Iran's president announced that unnamed countries had begun mediation efforts, briefly raising the possibility, however faint, of a diplomatic resolution a week after the U.S. and Israel launched strikes on Iran.
"There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!" Trump wrote. "After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before."
