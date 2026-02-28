VIDEO: Exact moment Dubai's Fairmont Palm Jumeirah was hit amid US-Iran conflict
Authorities on Saturday responded to an incident in a building in the Palm Jumeirah area
Dubai latest update: Authorities on Saturday responded to an incident in a building in the Palm Jumeirah area, the Dubai Media Office confirmed. This comes as videos showed extensive damage to the Fairmont The Palm, with several locals saying that the five-star property was hit. While there is no statement about any injuries from the specific hotel, officials said that four people sustained injuries in the area.
“Emergency response teams were deployed immediately and the site has been secured. Dubai Civil Defence has confirmed that the resulting fire is now under control. Four individuals sustained injuries and have been transferred to medical facilities. The safety and wellbeing of residents and visitors remain the highest priority. Authorities continue to take all necessary measures to safeguard the public. The public is urged to remain calm, rely solely on verified information from official sources, and refrain from circulating videos or images on social media. Further updates will be provided as they become available,” the Dubai Media Office noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
Video from Fairmont Palm Jumeirah
Meanwhile, locals shared videos from the site. A large fire could be seen, with explosions ringing in the background. Two witnesses told AFP they heard an explosion and saw a plume of smoke rising from the famed man-made island The Palm.
Iran fires at Kuwait, Qatar, UAE and Bahrain
This comes as Iran fired missiles at several Arab Gulf cities, causing waves of blasts, shaking windows, and sending people rushing for cover. Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, all of which have a US military presence, said they had intercepted Iranian missiles after Tehran vowed to retaliate for US and Israeli strikes on Iran. Jordan also intercepted missiles.
UAE state media said one person had been killed in Abu Dhabi, but gave no details.
"All occupied territories and the criminal US bases in the region have been struck by the powerful blows of Iranian missiles. This operation will continue relentlessly until the enemy is decisively defeated," Iran's Revolutionary Guards said.
Iran Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that the US and Israel's attack against his country is ‘unprovoked, illegal and absolutely illegitimate’.
"This attack was unprovoked, illegal and absolutely illegitimate and against international law and should be condemned. We are attacking military bases in the region as an act of self-defence. What we are doing is an act of self-defence, which is absolutely legal and legitimate," Araghchi added.
