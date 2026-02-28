Fairmont Hotel in Palm Jumeirah hit? Videos show fire, smoke in Dubai amid Iran strikes
Videos allegedly showing fire and smoke near Fairmont The Palm hotel on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah surfaced.
Explosions were heard across Dubai on Saturday following Iran’s strikes on US targets in the Middle East. Amid this, videos showing fire and smoke near Fairmont The Palm hotel on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah surfaced.
Authorities confirmed that emergency teams have responded to an "incident" in a building in the Palm Jumeirah area but did not provide further details, including whether the building was the hotel.
In a statement, Dubai Media Office said, "Dubai authorities confirm that an incident occurred in a building in the Palm Jumeirah area. Emergency response teams were deployed immediately and the site has been secured. Dubai Civil Defence has confirmed that the resulting fire is now under control."
"Four individuals sustained injuries and have been transferred to medical facilities. The safety and wellbeing of residents and visitors remain the highest priority. Authorities continue to take all necessary measures to safeguard the public."
It remains unclear whether the hotel was directly struck by a missile or if the fire was caused by debris from a missile intercepted by UAE defences. The hotel has not confirmed any damage so far.
What's happening in Dubai?
The United States and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday. Tehran responded with a wave of missiles and drones targeting Israel.
Iran also struck US military installations in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar. Explosions were reported in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. As a precaution, the United Arab Emirates and Iraq closed their airspace.
Several loud explosions were heard over parts of Dubai on Saturday, according to local reports.
Flight operations at Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) were suspended until further notice.
Emirates and flydubai, along with other carriers operating out of Dubai, have cancelled all flights scheduled for February 28.
Emirates told Gulf News, "Due to multiple regional airspace closures, Emirates has temporarily suspended operations to and from Dubai."
"We are actively monitoring the situation and engaging with relevant authorities," it added.
Flydubai said, "This is a developing situation, which we are monitoring closely, and we are working with the relevant authorities while adjusting our flight schedule accordingly."
The Defence Ministry of UAE stressed that the Iran strikes “constitutes a blatant violation of national sovereignty and international law, reserving its full right to take all necessary measures to protect its territories and citizens, ensuring the preservation of its sovereignty, security, and stability.”
