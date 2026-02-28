Fairmont Hotel in Palm Jumeirah hit? Videos show fire, smoke in Dubai amid Iran strikes

Explosions were heard across Dubai on Saturday following Iran’s strikes on US targets in the Middle East. Amid this, videos showing fire and smoke near Fairmont The Palm hotel on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah surfaced. Smoke from a reported rocket interception is seen in the sky over in Dubai on February 28, 2026. (AFP)

Authorities confirmed that emergency teams have responded to an "incident" in a building in the Palm Jumeirah area but did not provide further details, including whether the building was the hotel.

In a statement, Dubai Media Office said, "Dubai authorities confirm that an incident occurred in a building in the Palm Jumeirah area. Emergency response teams were deployed immediately and the site has been secured. Dubai Civil Defence has confirmed that the resulting fire is now under control."

"Four individuals sustained injuries and have been transferred to medical facilities. The safety and wellbeing of residents and visitors remain the highest priority. Authorities continue to take all necessary measures to safeguard the public."

It remains unclear whether the hotel was directly struck by a missile or if the fire was caused by debris from a missile intercepted by UAE defences. The hotel has not confirmed any damage so far.