Bahrain, Dubai, Riyadh: Full list of Middle East cities where explosions were heard amid US-Iran conflict

Tensions have soared in the Middle East as the US-Israel alliance conducted a joint strike against Iran in a bid to topple its regime. However, what began as an Israeli 'pre-emptive military strike' against Iran, escalated into proxy attacks on US bases in the Middle East by Iran and on pro-Iranian militant groups in the region by the US and Israel. Smoke rises in the sky after blasts were heard in Manama, Bahrain, February 28, 2026. (REUTERS)

Several key Middle East hubs, including Manama, Doha, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Riyadh and Amman reported explosions as Iran’s Revolutionary Guard confirmed that it struck several US facilities in the region in retaliation.

The soaring tensions, and the resulting strikes, in the Middle East have led to flight cancellations, airspace closures and prompting countries to issue security alerts for its citizens residing in the region.

Here is a list of places in the Middle East that have been a target in the ongoing US-Iran conflict:

Bahrain: The country's envoy to the US, Abdalla Al-Khalifa, confirmed attacks against “sites within the Kingdom,” without giving further details.

The attack was apparently carried out by Iran against the US 5th Fleet in Bahrain in response to US-Israeli attacks in Tehran. The Bahraini diplomat said that the country “reserves the right to respond” to attack on its territory.

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has said it had intercepted Iranian missiles and reserved its right to respond to the attacks. Abu Dhabi residents reported loud explosions in the Emirati capital, which hosts a US military base.

Some Abu Dhabi residents also received a phone alert telling them to shelter in the closest secure building and stay away from windows in view of the missile threats.

- Qatar: Several rounds of explosions were heard in Qatari capital Doha, drawing condemnation from the Qatar government. Doha hosts one of the biggest American military bases in the Middle East. The Qatari bases were also target of Iranian strikes in June last year.

- Riyadh: Several loud explosions were reported in the Saudi capital Riyadh, shortly after Qatar and a US base in Bahrain were attacked, according to AFP.

- Kuwait: The Kuwaiti army said it destroyed missiles in Kuwaiti airspace, prompting Kuwaiti authorities to issue a statement stating it reserves the right to defend itself.

- Jordan: Jordan said it had downed two Iranian ballistic missiles.

- Iraq: Several rockets have been intercepted over the US Consulate in Erbil in Iraq, Reuters quoted security agencies as saying.