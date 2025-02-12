Menu Explore
Duolingo's mascot Duo the Owl is dead, company says ‘he had many enemies’

ByArya Vaishnavi
Feb 12, 2025 05:01 PM IST

Duolingo announces the death of its mascot, Duo the Owl, with a humorous tribute and an investigation into the cause.

Duolingo announced the death of Duo the Owl on Tuesday. In a hilarious statement shared on social media, the language-learning app said that its mascot has passed away. The company quipped that the owl's cause of death has not been determined, and the authorities are “investigating” the mystery.

Duolingo announces the death of their mascot, Duo the Owl(X/ Duolingo)
Is Duo the Owl dead? Duolingo issues bizarre statement

“It is with heavy hearts that we inform you that Duo, formally known as The Duolingo Owl, is dead,” the company said in a bizarre statement shared on X Tuesday. “Authorities are currently investigating his cause of death and we are cooperating fully,” the statement adds.

The company joked that the owl “probably died waiting” for the users of the Duolingo app to finish their language lessons. “But, what do we know,” they added. Duolingo further joked in their statement that the owl had “many enemies” and urged netizens not to share “why you hate him in the comments.”

“If you feel inclined to share, please also include your credit card number so we can automatically sign you up for Duolingo Max in his memory,” the hilarious statement continues. “We appreciate you respecting Dua Lipa's privacy at this time,” it adds.

In a separate post on the platform, the company shared an “In Memorium” for the owl, featuring a black and white photo of the mascot along with its name, “Duo Keyshauna Renee Lingo” AKA “Duo the Owl.”

It also included the owl's lifespan - “1000 BC - 2025 AD.” The company joked that netizens should “do a Duolingo lesson” in “lieu of flowers” for the owl. The company wrote, “We're currently investigating Jimmy” in the same thread.

