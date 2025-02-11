Rep. John Larson suffers health scare on House floor, abruptly pauses mid-speech

John Larson faced a medical emergency midway through his speech in the House of Representatives on Monday. The Connecticut representative seemingly froze during his address after suffering from what his office called an “adverse reaction” to a new medication. FILE - Rep. John Larson, D-Conn., joined at right by Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., questions House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 6, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)(AP)

Rep. John Larson suffers health scare mid-speech on House floor

During his House address, the 76-year-old expressed concerns about President Donald Trump's recent move to grant Elon Musk access to sensitive information through the US Treasury Department. “Don’t worry, no one on the Republican side of the House and U.S. Senate who control both the House and Senate is going to speak up—” Larson said before taking a long pause. In a video shared on X, he can be seen abruptly pausing his speech.

ALSO READ: American Airlines flight delayed over chilling WiFi hotspot name with word ‘bomb’

While the Democrat resumed his speech, he lacked the enthusiasm with which he began the address. “And challenge us…” he continued, slurring on his words. “But we need to….protect Americans privacy and…their social security,” Larson added, New York Post reported. As footage of his health scare began making rounds on the internet, his office issued a statement revealing the cause behind the blip.

ALSO READ: Barstool's Dave Portnoy brutally slams Patrick Mahomes after Chiefs' Super Bowl loss: ‘Tom Brady has never…’

Rep. John Larson's office addresses his shocking health scare

“Congressman Larson appreciates the well wishes from everyone who has reached out. This afternoon, he had what was likely an adverse reaction to a new medication and is having tests administered by the House Attending Physician out of an abundance of caution,” Larson's office said, per the outlet. “He later participated in multiple meetings in his office and was alert and engaged. The Congressman remains in touch with his staff and in good spirits,” they added.