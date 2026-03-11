Dylan Pavelek cause of death: What happened to the ex-Michigan State hockey star? Details

A cause of death was not mentioned. MSU Hockey wrote announcing his death: “Michigan State hockey extends its condolences to the family of Dylan Pavelek, a four-year letterwinner for the Spartan hockey program from 2015-18.”

Dylan Pavelek, former star of the Michigan State University's hockey program, has passed away, the program announced in a post on Tuesday. He played for the Michigan State Spartans hockey between 2015 and 2018. Pavelek was 30.

Who Was Dylan Pavelek? Originally from Marysville, Michigan, appeared in 66 games for the MSU Spartans hockey between 2015 and 2018. Pavelek began in youth hockey with Belle Tire Midget Minor where he was a standout star. In the 2011-12 season, he scored 18 goals, 20 assists.

He was also part of USA Hockey National Team Development Program's Under 17 and Under 18 teams, representing the country in the 2014 IIHF U18 Worlds.

However, following his MSU days, his hockey career came to an end as no professional NHL contract followed MSU.

Pavelek reportedly grew up closely with the Larkin brothers: Dylan Larkin (Detroit Red Wings captain), Adam Larkin (Yale defenseman), and Ryan Larkin (Miami University goaltender).