Dylan Pavelek cause of death: What happened to the ex-Michigan State hockey star? Details
Former star Dylan Pavelek has died at 30, Michigan State Spartans men's ice hockey announced. He was at MSU from 2015–2018; cause of death not disclosed.
Dylan Pavelek, former star of the Michigan State University's hockey program, has passed away, the program announced in a post on Tuesday. He played for the Michigan State Spartans hockey between 2015 and 2018. Pavelek was 30.
A cause of death was not mentioned. MSU Hockey wrote announcing his death: “Michigan State hockey extends its condolences to the family of Dylan Pavelek, a four-year letterwinner for the Spartan hockey program from 2015-18.”
Who Was Dylan Pavelek?
Originally from Marysville, Michigan, appeared in 66 games for the MSU Spartans hockey between 2015 and 2018. Pavelek began in youth hockey with Belle Tire Midget Minor where he was a standout star. In the 2011-12 season, he scored 18 goals, 20 assists.
Also read: Nancy Guthrie update: Is suspect someone very close? Shocking details out as neighbors report 'weird' issues
He was also part of USA Hockey National Team Development Program's Under 17 and Under 18 teams, representing the country in the 2014 IIHF U18 Worlds.
However, following his MSU days, his hockey career came to an end as no professional NHL contract followed MSU.
Pavelek reportedly grew up closely with the Larkin brothers: Dylan Larkin (Detroit Red Wings captain), Adam Larkin (Yale defenseman), and Ryan Larkin (Miami University goaltender).
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More