Eagle Pass shooting: Gunshots reported outside Burlington in Texas; videos show cops respond

A shooting was reported in Eagle Pass, Texas on Friday. The Eagle Pass Police Department said they were investigating an active crime scene in the mall area. “Please refrain from entering this area,” they said in a Facebook statement. Local authorities were said to be actively searching for the suspect. (Facebook/Eagle Pass Police Department)

A follow-up statement said there was no active threat at this time. The incident reportedly took place outside the Burlington in Mall de las Aguilas, at 455 S Bibb Ave, Eagle Pass.

What happened at Eagle Pass?

Visuals showed massive police presence in the area. A local media outlet said preliminary reports indicated an active shooter situation had been reported at the Eagle Pass Mall. They added that early information suggested that one person had sustained a chest wound. Local authorities were said to be actively searching for the suspect. Another local media report claimed two people had been injured.

Residents were urged to avoid the area.

A person shared a clip showing an ambulance at the scene, and wrote “Eagle Pass mall shooting…'Whomever was hurt or shot is in that ambulance'.”

Amid the ongoing situation, San Luis Elementary was reportedly had a shelter-in-place as a precautionary measure. Local reports indicated there was no direct threat to the campus at this time.

Meanwhile, several people expressed worries about the shooting incident. One person wrote “Eagle Pass is really not the place to be at right now. Another shooting at the mall while my mom was there SMH.”

Another said on Facebook, “2nd shooting in eagle pass within the past 2 months be safe out there.”

Notably, the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino shooting in September, in Eagle Pass, had left two dead and five wounded. Alicia Danielle Sanchez, 30, and retired U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent Marcus Antley were among the fatalities. Seventeen days after the deadly mass shooting, casino security was reportedly upped. The suspect in that incident was identified as 34-year-old Keryan Jones of San Antonio. He was arrested after a multi-county pursuit.