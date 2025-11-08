Gunfire was heard multiple blocks away from the University of Iowa on Friday, prompting a shelter in place to be issued. The University of Iowa is at IA 52242, Iowa City. University of Iowa asked people to avoid the area(X/@uiowa)

The initial alert read “Gunshots in the area of Burlington and Governor suspect heading EB avoid the area and shelter in place. police on scene.” The first alert went out at 1:51 pm.

It added that the gunfire had originated off campus. “Please remain vigilant, shelter in place, and report any suspicious activity by calling 911,” it further said. The alert also stated the suspect from Burlington and Governor fled westbound on foot. “Shelter in place and avoid the area,” it said.

The Iowa City Police Department issued a statement saying “The Iowa City Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 900 Block of East Burlington Street at 1:29 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. Witnesses reported hearing shots fired and responding officers recovered evidence of gunfire.”

“This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the public associated with this incident. This incident remains under investigation and there is no further information available at this time,” they added.

Following this, the University of Iowa said, “No on-going threat to public. Remain vigilant. Resume normal activity.”

What to know about the shooting?

The University of Iowa had sent out a Hawk Alert on Friday alerting those on campus of possible gunshots several blocks east of campus. Notably, many students live there.

The pursuit reportedly forced media availability for Big Noon Kickoff personalities to vacate the site on the Pentacrest and move to Schaeffer Hall, which is nearby, as per local media reports. “The Big Noon Kickoff site in the Pentacrest has been evacuated because of this,” a reporter stated.

The shooting today comes ahead of the Iowa Hawkeyes versus Oregon Ducks game. Iowa could have a chance to strengthen its case for College Football playoffs when hosting Oregon at the Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa has a shot at the College Football Playoff rankings after having mustered a strong defense and pulled off a 4-1 record in Big Ten play. Meanwhile, Oregon is at one loss and has little room for error in today's game.