Eagles Nest fire: Blaze at York restaurant sparks massive response at Mt Rose Ave; scary visuals emerge

A massive fire was reported at Eagles Nest Restaurant & Event Venue at 2519 Mt Rose Ave, York, Pennsylvania , on Tuesday. Scary visuals from the blaze emerged, as people mourned the upscale institution that had been around since 1937 was impacted.

One video showed smoke rising and multiple emergency personnel responding. 'Another set of photos showed the firefighters battling the flames there.

Another page, sharing the news of the ‘structure fire’ at Eagles Nest, noted “Fire in between 2 roofs, requesting working fire dispatch and off duty recall.” They also shared a map of the area.

Mt. Rose Avenue is closed due to the incident, as per a local report. No cause for the blaze has been determined yet. Over twenty crews are believed to be battling the flames. There are no reports on injuries yet.

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As per the restaurant website, it remains closed on Tuesdays.

Eagles Nest fire, York County: People warn of blaze Several others reacted to the news of the fire at Eagles Nest also. “Working fire in the basement at eagles nest restaurant,” one person wrote. Another added “Structure fire eagles nest 2500 block of Mt rose ave smoke showing Mt rose ave shut down in the area.”

Yet another said on Facebook “Eagles Nest On Fire. Go another way!.”

Several people claimed that they did not hear fire trucks while others mentioned crossing first responders on the road. “I didn’t even hear sirens!,” one person wrote. Another added “I didn’t hear sirens either but several fire companies responding.” Yet another person noted they'd crossed a fire truck. “I passed fire truck on RT 24 going home. Hope its not bad!!,” they wrote.

Further updates based on a local media company noted that basement units had reported the fire was knocked, and they were working on overhaul. Another update added that the fire was brought under control at 8:06pm. However, there is no official confirmation for the same.

‘We love this place’: Patrons mourn Eagles Nest fire One of the patrons wrote on Facebook “Oh no! We love this place! I hope everyone is ok.” Another asked “Didn't they just redo it.”

Yet another person feared “They be closed for a long time.” A person hearing reports of the fire there had said “Hopefully not, one of my favorite restaurants.”