Valero refinery explosion: Sheriff gives big update on cause; fresh details of Port Arthur blast emerge
Port Arthur refinery blast sparked Iran retaliation rumors, but officials say no foul play; likely caused by heater/diesel unit. No injuries.
The explosion Monday at the Valero Energy refinery in Port Arthur, Texas sparked speculation that it could be linked to a potential retaliation from Iran amid the ongoing US-Israeli strikes.
But those claims were put to rest by the Jefferson County Sheriff's office, which had confirmed earlier that the fire was caused by a heater. Now, Donta Miller, the chief deputy of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, has confirmed that they are not investigating the explosion as a deliberate act.
"No, we're not investigating it as that," Miller said when asked if there was any foul play involved in Monday's oil refinery explosion, per Reuters.
The explosion occurred around 7:22pm local time, sending thick black smoke skyward and prompting a shelter-in-place order for west Port Arthur residents. It resulted in no injuries, and all personnel were accounted for.
Also read: Valero provides update after explosion at Port Arthur, Texas refinery, ‘As a precaution…’
What Caused The Fire? More Details Emerge
Although the investigation into the incident is still underway, preliminary reports state that the fire was caused by the explosion in a diesel hydrotreater, Reuters reported. Plat workers cited in the report noted that the blast was felt within an 11-mile radius of the plant.
The sources cited by Reuters added that soon after the blast, Valero Energy officials shut down the refinery. The closure prevented hydrogen or hydrocarbons from further fueling the fire. The fire burned all of Monday and was eventually extinguished early Tuesday morning.
Valero, Local Judge Addresses Air Quality Concerns
The fire burned for nearly 10 hours, causing thick, dark oil smoke to enter the air, sparking concern among Port Arthur residents. Amid that, Valero issued a statement jointly with Port Arthur Fire Department and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality assuring that there is "no concern" with the air quality.
Also read: Valero refinery explosion: IRGC's ‘strategy change’ sparks buzz amid Port Arthur incident
Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick, who lifted the shelter-in-place order on Monday, also provided an update on the air quality.
"Air monitoring being performed by Valero, EPA, TCEQ and others did not indicate exceedances of safe thresholds at this point," the judge said. "In the coming weeks, we should have a much better idea of the cause of the explosion. Jefferson County will work with Valero in an after action review to better prepare for and respond to any emergencies that might occur in our community."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More