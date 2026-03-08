Elena Rybakina trophy moment controversy explained: Who is David Renker?
A brief but awkward moment involving Elena Rybakina and David Renker at the Indian Wells tennis complex has gone viral. During the trophy presentation and photo session, Renker appeared to place his arm around Rybakina’s waist. The tennis star was seen politely nudging the hand away.
The incident occurred following the Eisenhower Cup mixed doubles exhibition event ahead of the prestigious BNP Paribas Open in California. Rybakina and American partner Taylor Fritz won the event, defeating Amanda Anisimova and Learner Tien in the final.
Who is David Renker?
David Renker is the senior vice president at Eisenhower Health, a medical organization that sponsors the Eisenhower Cup charity exhibition at Indian Wells.
Renker was participating in the trophy presentation as part of the event’s sponsorship activities. The Eisenhower Cup is a high-profile mixed doubles exhibition that raises funds for charitable initiatives and is held annually during the lead-up to the BNP Paribas Open, often referred to as tennis’s “fifth Grand Slam."
As photos were taken with the champions and sponsors, Renker appeared to place his arm around Rybakina’s waist. Rybakina, though she was smiling for the cameras, seemingly nudged his hand away. The Kazakh ace also later glanced at Renker, who seemed to immediately take a step away from her.
Rybakina or Renker have not yet responded to the viral clip.
Fans react
Tennis enthusiasts and fans reacted to the incident after videos went viral.
A tennis fan on X called for investigation into the matter and wrote, “Where are the WTA, Pam Shriver and the other woke pundits now. They allegedly care about Rybakina. This old fella is clearly inappropriately touching Elena.”
The user also shared the image of another angle of the incident that shows Renker's hand inappropriately placed below Rybakina's waist.
HT cannot independently verify the origins of the image shared by the X account.
Another user, Mathias Degardin, wrote on X, “They won't say anything because this man is a billionaire and gives lot of money to tennis. They are hypocrite coward.”
Another user praised Elena for swatting away Rekner's hand and wrote, “Nothing better than seeing a woman that knows how to stand for something, especially herself!”
