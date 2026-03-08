Elena Rybakina trophy moment controversy explained: Who is David Renker?

A brief but awkward moment involving Elena Rybakina and David Renker at the Indian Wells tennis complex has gone viral. During the trophy presentation and photo session, Renker appeared to place his arm around Rybakina’s waist. The tennis star was seen politely nudging the hand away. David Renker of Eisenhower Health appears to behave inappropriately towards Tennis star Elena Rybakina during a trophy ceremony, fans speculate (David Renker LinkedIn)

The incident occurred following the Eisenhower Cup mixed doubles exhibition event ahead of the prestigious BNP Paribas Open in California. Rybakina and American partner Taylor Fritz won the event, defeating Amanda Anisimova and Learner Tien in the final.

Who is David Renker? David Renker is the senior vice president at Eisenhower Health, a medical organization that sponsors the Eisenhower Cup charity exhibition at Indian Wells.

Renker was participating in the trophy presentation as part of the event’s sponsorship activities. The Eisenhower Cup is a high-profile mixed doubles exhibition that raises funds for charitable initiatives and is held annually during the lead-up to the BNP Paribas Open, often referred to as tennis’s “fifth Grand Slam."

As photos were taken with the champions and sponsors, Renker appeared to place his arm around Rybakina’s waist. Rybakina, though she was smiling for the cameras, seemingly nudged his hand away. The Kazakh ace also later glanced at Renker, who seemed to immediately take a step away from her.

Rybakina or Renker have not yet responded to the viral clip.

