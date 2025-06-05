Elon Musk asks Americans to ‘kill’ Donald Trump's spending bill: ‘Debt slavery…’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday ramped up his criticism of US President Donald Trump's signature spending bill, urging people to contact their lawmakers to " kill” the legislation. Elon Musk has had a major break with the US President Donald Trump over the Republican's signature spending bill.(AFP)

Elon Musk, who has been the biggest Donald Trump backer, has fallen out with the Republican over the congressional spending bill, called the ‘Big Beautiful Bill Act’, saying that it would add to the already ballooning national debt.

“Call your Senator, Call your Congressman. “Bankrupting America is NOT ok!” Musk wrote in a post on X.

In another post, Musk called the legislation ‘the Debt Slavery Bill’.

"This spending bill contains the largest increase in the debt ceiling in US history! It is the Debt Slavery Bill," he wrote.

The fresh call for action comes just a day after Musk lashed out at the bill, describing it as a budget-busting “disgusting abomination” as Republican fiscal hawks stepped up criticism of the massive fiscal package.

Musk’s public condemnation has come at a time when Trump is personally lobbying the Republican holdouts on the bill in the Senate. The Tesla and SpaceX CEOs' campaign against the bill has also helped other voices rise and stiffen up the resistance, potentially delaying the enactment of the tax cuts and debt ceiling increase.

Elon Musk's departure from the Donald Trump administration

Elon Musk’s attacks on the ‘Big Beautiful Bill Act' have grown louder since he left the Donald Trump administration, where he was the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative to cut federal spending. His opposition to the bill was clear even before his departure, but the attacks were a lot milder, with the richest man on the planet calling the bill ‘disappointing’ in an interview.

The White House downplayed Musk's criticism of the bill on Tuesday, saying that the President won't be changing his opinion on it.

"The president already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill. It doesn't change the President’s opinion. This is one big beautiful bill and he is sticking to it,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

The House-passed version of the tax and spending bill would add $2.4 trillion to US budget deficits over the next decade, according to an estimate released Wednesday from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

The CBO’s calculation reflects a $3.67 trillion decrease in expected revenues and a $1.25 trillion decline in spending over the decade through 2034, relative to baseline projections. The score doesn’t account for any potential boost to the economy from the bill, which could offset some of the revenue losses.