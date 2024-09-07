Elon Musk drops his bold look for Department of Govt Efficiency after Trump's Cabinet offer: Netizens say ‘HELL Yes!’

Elon Musk accepted Donald Trump's exclusive proposal to chair a “government efficiency” council if gets elected to the White House. During his speech at the New York Economic Club on Thursday, Trump presented his strategy to boost the country's economy and reaffirmed Musk's commitment to chairing this group. The former President aims to audit the whole federal government by enacting “drastic reforms.” Elon Musk on Saturday released an AI-generated photo of himself bearing the moniker “D.O.G.E." on X.(Reuters)

Musk, on the other hand, embraced his role at the “Department of Government Efficiency,” or D.O.G.E. Despite the fact that DOGE is unlikely to have an official status, Musk nevertheless used his platform in a distinctive way to highlight Dogecoin.

Additionally, the Tesla CEO released an AI-generated photo of himself bearing the moniker “D.O.G.E.” He can be seen sporting a leather jacket, a gold chain, and large black sunglasses in the picture, giving off a daring and fashionable vibe. His viral post has garnered 29.2 million views so far.

Netizens react on Trump's look

Earlier, Musk reacted to Trump's proposal by writing on X: “I look forward to serving America if the opportunity arises.” He even added that “no pay, no title, no recognition is needed.”

Reacting to Musk's Saturday post, one of his followers commented: “HELL YES! This absolutely needs to happen.”

“Imagine Elon Musk heading the Department of Government Efficiency! With his track record of innovation and disruption, Musk could bring bold ideas to streamline government operations, cut red tape, and drive efficiency,” another wrote.

Also Read: Elon Musk dares the world to take on X as he scoffs at Brazil’s ban

A third user went on to compare the Department of Government Efficiency with unicorn, saying that “everyone talks about it, but no one’s actually seen it in action.”

“The Department of Government Efficiency: where every problem has a committee and every solution takes three years,” the user added.

Some even interpreted Musk's post, stating that he will be saying, “I can’t see your face, just do the right thing” after his appointment in the cabinet. Others went on to predict that “he will be unbiased”.

Back in August, Musk released another AI-generated photo of himself, offering an intimidating appearance. “I am willing to serve,” Musk tweeted, stressing that he was prepared for the position.

Musk also reacted to initial reports about Trump giving him a cabinet role. Reacting to a humorous suggestion about department's name, the SpaceX CEO called “Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)” a “Perfect name.”