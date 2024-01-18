Elon Musk endorses Argentina President Milei's fiery WEF speech, calls it a 'good explanation of what...'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday heaped praises on the self-proclaimed 'anarcho-capitalist' Argentinian President, Javier Milei, for backing free markets and lambasting socialism as a “threat to the West” at Davos during his first overseas tour. Argentina's President Javier Milei arrives to deliver a speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos on January 17, 2024. (AFP)

Addressing the World Economic Forum (WEF), Milei said that socialism is a phenomenon that creates poverty. “Free enterprise capitalism is the only tool we have to end hunger and poverty,” he added.

Taking to his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), South African-born billionaire Musk, who has earlier expressed his support to Milei “for the ideas of freedom”, shared a video of the Argentinian President's Davos speech, calling it a “good explanation of what makes countries more or less prosperous”.

This is not the first time that Musk has expressed support for Milei on social media. Last year in December, shared a video in which Milei says equality should never come before freedom, in a sign of how some notable conservatives are closely watching the incoming libertarian head of state.

After Milei’s electoral victory in presidential run-off November 19, the Space X CEO said: “Prosperity is about to come to Argentina".

Milei's WEF speech key highlights: ‘Western world is in danger’

While hailing entrepreneurs as "heroes" in his Davos speech, Milei took jabs at "social justice" and "radical feminism".

"I am here today to tell you that the West is in danger," Milei declared, promoting free-market capitalism as the only workable avenue to end poverty.

"It is in danger because those who are supposed to have to defend the values of the West are co-opted by a vision of the world that inexorably leads to socialism and thereby to poverty," he said.

Milei further praised business professionals as "heroes" who should not fear the "political caste" or "the parasites that live off the state".

"The state is not the solution. The state is the problem," he said.

"You are the true protagonists in this story. You should know that from now on, you can count on Argentina as an unconditional ally," Milei added while concluding his address with his battle cry, "long live freedom, damn it!"