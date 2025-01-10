Elon Musk has a weird ‘drinking problem’ that you may not know

Elon Musk recently revealed an unusual “problem” in his personal life on his social media platform, X. Elon Musk humorously admitted to a "drinking problem" and suggested a switch to glass bottles, while followers expressed concerns about aspartame's potential health risks.(Reuters)

The Tesla boss shared a photo of his nightstand, which was cluttered with cans of Diet Coke. This candid snapshot also showed a pair of black boots positioned beside his bed and a set of headphones resting on the nightstand. “I have a drinking problem,” Musk captioned the post.

The 53-year-old tech mogul acknowledged his apparent fondness for the beverage in a follow-up post, writing, “Clearly, I need to switch to glass bottle DC.”

Musk’s admission has drawn widespread attention, with many poking fun at his preference for the soda, which contains the controversial artificial sweetener aspartame.

What is aspartame?

Aspartame, a common ingredient in diet sodas, has been associated with potential health risks. According to the World Health Organization, long-term consumption of aspartame may impact metabolism and has possible links to stroke and dementia.

In July 2023, the organization also classified aspartame as “possibly carcinogenic to humans.”

Netizens were quick to share their thoughts on Musk's drinking habits

One user, @jonny33baseball, quipped, “I’m no expert but maybe you’d listen to @grok. Drinking that much aspartame is going to get you to the opposite of space. Have you tried squeezing lemons in water?”

“Ewwww the walls are dirty! And what’s the big vase is it a broken light? And the bed sheets are not taught and tight. And is it some kind of pre-fab type unit why does it have beading up the wall in the corner? And you didn’t line your boots up properly,” another user posted, to which one user replied, “im pretty sure he still lives in his $50k tiny home, if he wanted everything to be perfect he would have it that way.”

“RFK needs to help you work on your food and drink choices. You are too important to the world to drink that poison. Besides, you are helping big food hurt people by supporting their awful products. People admire you and will copy you,” one user chimed in.

Another quipped, “God. I'd love to walk into your life and tell you everything i find wrong with it.”

“Diet Coke is evidence of MAGAing!,” one wrote.