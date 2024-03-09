Elon Musk is not happy about the attackers' release after assault on NYPD officers in Times Square

Last month two NYPD officers were assaulted while attempting to disperse a disorderly group of migrants near Times Square in New York City and fled to California afterwards, and Tesla boss Elon Musk is not happy with it. FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, June 16, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)

Timeline of the attack

The surveillance video shows, around 8:30 p.m., a calm interaction between the group and the officers. However, the situation rapidly escalated when the officers tried to apprehend one of the individuals, leading to a violent confrontation that began with a kick to an officer’s head and then the men surrounded and repeatedly struck the officers on the ground.

The officers sustained minor injuries and received treatment at the scene.

Two suspects, Yorman Reveron, 24, and Darwin Andres Gomez Izquiel, 19, were apprehended in the immediate aftermath. Later that evening, Kelvin Servat Arocha, 19, and Wilson Juarez, 21, were also taken into custody. All four were released without bail shortly after their arrest. A fifth individual, 22-year-old Jhoan Boada, was arrested and charged in connection with the attack and similarly released without bail.

Two additional suspects, Yohenry Brito, 24, and Jandry Barros, 21. Brito was charged with robbery and felony assault. According to The New York Post, the suspects were believed to have boarded a bus to California and fled with false names.

Musk condemns Biden's soft corner for illegal immigrants

Musk took X to voice his concern as an immigrant himself. “Because I am raising concerns about the flood of unvetted illegal immigrants overwhelming American cities, the press will often characterize me as ‘anti-immigrant’. As an immigrant myself, nothing could be further from the truth,” he expressed.

“I am very much in favor of increased and expedited legal immigration for anyone who is talented, hard-working and honest. It is bizarrely difficult and agonizingly slow to immigrate to the USA legally, but trivial and fast to enter illegally! This obviously makes no sense,” he continued.

Again tonight, the SpaceX founder criticized the release and non-deportation of the attackers, posting, “Illegals beat up American police officers in Times Square, got out of jail for free and, instead of being deported, were given free tickets to California …Why?” along with an edited picture of Biden medalling the Times Square immigrant.

Many echoed with Trymp. “Vote Trump if you want all of this to stop,” one wrote.

Another one said, “Because Democrats care more about votes from illegals than safety for Americans.”

“Because Votes > Everything Else for Biden!” one posted.

While some backed the immigrant in Musk's meme tweet. “The person in your meme was found to have not been involved or in the area. He could potentially sue you for defamation,” one user backed.

Another one said, “this is a defamatory statement, elon. That person had nothing to do with the cops at Times Square. Enjoy another lawsuit. He was even found not guilty by the courts for not being there.”

Last month NYC Governor Kathy Hochul expressed dissatisfaction with the handling of the situation and suggested that the legal status of the suspects should be examined, especially if they committed crimes against law enforcement officers and were in the country illegally.