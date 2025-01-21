Elon Musk jumps around during Trump inauguration, lauding, ‘The future is so exciting!!’

Elon Musk addressed a lively crowd at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., on Monday following the inauguration. The Tesla boss entered the stage to thunderous applause, running across and pumping his fists in the air, clearly energized by the occasion. Elon Musk jumping on stage to speak at an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(AP)

The SpaceX CEO later posted a video of himself jumping around the stage and pumping his fist on X (formerly Twitter), captioning, “The future is so exciting!!” The Capital One Arena was filled with Donald Trump supporters who had braved freezing temperatures to attend the inauguration and parade.

ALSO READ| Sundar Pichai and Elon Musk spotted using their phones at Donald Trump’s inauguration: ‘These kids and their phones’

Musk touts 'I'm super fired up for the future'

Musk began by declaring, “This is what victory feels like. And this was no ordinary victory. This was a fork in the road of human civilization. You know.”

“There are elections that come and go. Some elections are, you know, important, some are not. But this one, this one. This one really matters, and I just want to say thank you for making it happen. Thank you.”

“It is thanks to you that the future of civilization is assured. Thanks to you. We're going to have safe cities finally. Safe cities, secure borders, sensible spending. Basic stuff. And we're going to take those to Mars. I mean, can you imagine? How awesome it will be to have American astronauts plant the flag on another planet for the first time? How inspiring would that be?” he continued.

“There need to be things that inspire you. There need to be things that make you glad to wake up in the morning and say, 'I'm looking forward to the future.'”

“I love you guys. So. And let me tell you, I'm going to work my a** off for you guys. I really will,” Musk lauded.

ALSO READ| Trump goes to war with Mexico by designating drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations

Musk’s excitement was palpable as he added, “I'm super fired up for the future. It's gonna be very exciting. As the president said, we're gonna have a golden age. It's gonna be fantastic. And one of the fundamental things, that one of the most American values that that I love, is optimism and feeling like we're gonna, We're gonna make the future good. We're gonna make it good.”

“Man, I can't wait. This is gonna be fantastic. So thanks. Thank you again. And yeah, it's. I'm just so excited about the future. Thank you guys, thank you.”