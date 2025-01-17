Elon Musk leaks DMs and rips into popular gamer amid Path of Exile criticism

Elon Musk's gaming prowess has come under fire after accusations surfaced suggesting he may have exaggerated his skills. The controversy began when Musk streamed "Path of Exile 2" and was accused of paying for account boosts to appear as a top-tier player. Elon Musk has been weighing in on UK politics (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

This sparked a heated response from popular streamer Asmongold, who criticised Musk’s gameplay, leading the Tesla CEO to leak their private messages in retaliation. The fallout continues to spark debate, with Musk and Asmongold exchanging jabs.

Elon Musk faces allegations of account boosting

During his recent stream, the Tesla owner’s gameplay was scrutinised by the gaming community, leading to suspicions that he might have paid others to boost his account to appear more skilled. This came after viewers noticed Musk's lack of knowledge of basic game mechanics that a seasoned player would typically know. His account, which ranked among the top in the game’s “hardcore” mode, seemed inconsistent with his gameplay.

Famous Twitch streamer Asmongold publicly criticised Musk’s gameplay, calling into question his abilities and suggesting that Musk prove himself by playing through the campaign with a facecam. Asmongold invited Musk to redeem himself, but Musk’s response was far from showing a gamer’s spirit.

Musk Leaks DMs and criticises Asmongold

In retaliation, the Space X Ceo leaked private direct messages between himself and Asmongold, where the latter discussed the role of his editors in content creation. Musk insinuated that Asmongold’s opinions weren’t truly his own, as he needed permission from his boss to express them. This move sparked further backlash and confusion. “Asmon behaves like a maverick ‘independent.'” He said in the tweet. “But in reality has to ask his boss for permission before he can do anything. He is not his own man.”

The tech billionaire also unfollowed Asmongold on X (formerly Twitter), and soon after, Asmongold lost his blue checkmark. While the reason for this is unclear, some fans speculated that it was a direct consequence of Musk’s anger over the criticism.

On the contrary Musk’s own followers on X.com provided additional context to his posts, labeling them as 'helpful.' They explained that Asmongold streams on Twitch, then has his editors cut and edit the content for YouTube, something Asmongold openly acknowledges.

In a follow-up tweet, Musk dismissed Asmongold’s gaming abilities, claiming he was better at “caustic commentary” than actual gaming. Musk has often shared his gaming experiences on social media, claiming to be one of the top players in various online role-playing games.