Elon Musk has suggested that he believes 2025 is going to be a great year under Donald Trump’s administration. He shared a video by Tesla Owners Silicon Valley, where a voice, which appears to belong to Musk, asks his little son X, “What should I do?” Video of Elon Musk's son X saying ‘save America and help Trump’ goes viral, Tesla CEO says ‘2025 is gonna be so lit’ (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(AP)

X replies, “Save America and help Trump.”

Musk captioned the video, “2025 is gonna be so lit”.

This is a phrase the Tesla boss used a few days back too, while reacting to Trump’s comments on reclaiming the Panama Canal. Musk weighed in humorously on the geopolitical discussion, reacting to the president-elect’s comments about the Panama Canal. He responded to an exchange between Panama’s President José Raúl Mulino and Trump, saying, “2025 is gonna be so lit.”

‘The boss has spoken!’

Many netizens agreed with Musk in the comment section of the above post. “Forget a whole new chapter, 2025 is going to be an entirely new genre!” one user commented. “Yes it is! We’re here for it! Donald can’t wait to see you!” one user wrote, while another said, “The best is yet to come!” One said, “I think about this clip with lil X all the time!! Thank you for sharing this with us!!”

“That is fantastic. Teach … your children … well. As a father of 7 … I endorse this message. Amen!” one user said, while another wrote. “This young gentleman has been listening to his father quite a lot, recently. He certainly got it. Seems to be very handsome but also clever.” One user wrote, “Lil X is a natural born citizen. Maybe just maybe we will have Musk for President in 2056”. “The boss has spoken!! He is adorable!” one said.

The video was actually first shared by Musk on December 9, with the caption, “This kid has great instincts”.