Elon Musk plans a lawsuit against a US representative who called him ‘Nazi’
Mar 22, 2025 10:22 AM IST
Elon Musk has announced a lawsuit against Jamaal Bowman after the former Rep. labeled him a thief and a Nazi.
Elon Musk has announced his intention to file a lawsuit against former Rep. Jamaal Bowman, who called him a “thief” and a “Nazi” during a live TV appearance on CNN.
“I've had enough. Lawsuit inbound,” Musk stated in response to a video clip of the incident.
{This is a developing news. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}
