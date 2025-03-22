Menu Explore
Elon Musk plans a lawsuit against a US representative who called him ‘Nazi’

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra, hindustantimes.com
Mar 22, 2025 10:22 AM IST

Elon Musk has announced a lawsuit against Jamaal Bowman after the former Rep. labeled him a thief and a Nazi.

Elon Musk has announced his intention to file a lawsuit against former Rep. Jamaal Bowman, who called him a “thief” and a “Nazi” during a live TV appearance on CNN.

Elon Musk leaves from the Pentagon in Washington, DC, on March 21, 2025 (REUTERS)
“I've had enough. Lawsuit inbound,” Musk stated in response to a video clip of the incident.

{This is a developing news. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
