Elon Musk to secure massive $400mn govt deal, angry netizens blast Tesla CEO for ‘giving himself all the money’

Elon Musk, President Donald Trump's first buddy, seems to get a $400 million contract from the US State Department for his Tesla, which is said to be the biggest government contract of 2025. Elon Musk's rocket company, SpaceX, has already secured a $38.5 million deal that has infuriated liberals. The contract was awarded by an independent agency, NASA.(Bloomberg)

This comes at a time when Musk's Department of Government Efficiency is facing criticism for working on budget cuts.

It looks like Marco Rubio's Department of State changed its procurement plan for the fourth quarter to account for the $400 million purchase of “Armored Tesla.”

According to the document, the deal is presently in the “planning” stage and is scheduled to be concluded in the fourth quarter, the UK Independent reported.

The online projection regarding the deal was changed to remove the word “Tesla” and dub it as $400 million worth of “armored electric vehicles”.

In an interview with reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday, Musk maintained that there is no conflict of interest if his businesses are awarded federal contracts from the same organisations where he wants to make cuts.

“You have to look at the individual contract,” hestated, clarifying that his staff members are placing bids to the government.

The billionaire claimed that every contract given to SpaceX holds the best value for the taxpayer.

Also Read: Elon Musk's DOGE terminates over $180mn in contracts from HHHS including $170k for Fauci museum exhibit

Musk came under fire from critics after it was revealed that Tesla has a deal with Marco Rubio's department.

In apost on X, ex-White House ethics adviser and law professor Richard Painter questioned, “This is what they call 'efficiency?”

“Musk's plan: Shut down parts of the govt investigating him. Claim that he's stopping government spending … Give himself all the money,” Attorney Tristan Snell, who prosecuted Trump University, commented.

“Musk convinced MAGA he's fighting to save their precious taxpayer dollars,” wrote Jared Holt, a researcher at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue in London. He, however, slammed the plan to secure a $400 million contract, adding that "No talk of cutting that one, oddly enough!”

Meanwhile, in an article published on NY Times noted that Musk and Trump are “very selectively” searching for corruption, while the 47th President “is rolling back anticorruption efforts and ethical standards for himself and allies like Elon Musk.”