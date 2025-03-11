Elon Musk's daughter makes shocking claim, says he uses sex-selective IVF to ensure male children

Elon Musk's daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson on Monday accused her estranged father of using sex-selective in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) when she was conceived. Elon Musk's daughter has claimed that the SpaceX CEO has used sex selective IVF to ensure that his children were born male(AP)

In a post on social media platform Threads, Vivian Jenna Wilson wrote, “My assigned sex at birth was a commodity that was bought and paid for.”

Also Read: Elon Musk's father wonders why anyone would ‘turn down’ baby with the billionaire

She added, “So when I was feminine as a child and then turned out to be transgender, I was going against the product that was sold. That expectation of masculinity that I had to rebel against all my life was a monetary transaction. A monetary transaction. A MONETARY TRANSACTION.”

Elon Musk was described as having “an engineering approach to reproduction” as per a Forbes report from 2022, which also confirmed that at least five of his children had been conceived via IVF. All five children were assigned male at birth.

Also Read: Errol Musk says China is trying to recruit Elon Musk’s 7-year-old half brother

Of those children, at least the first five were conceived via IVF, all of whom were assigned male at birth, per a 2022 report from Forbes, which also described Musk as taking “an engineering approach to reproduction.”

Also Read: US Senator points out Elon Musk's limited power in the Trump administration: ‘He does not have the power…’

The report had raised questions regarding Musk's use of IVF as well, asking, “Were his first babies selected to be male at the preimplantation stage?”

While sex-selective IVF is legal in the United States, it is controversial due to the contested ethics of choosing the sex of the child. It is outlawed in several countries such as India, Canada and China, to prevent people choosing to have male children.

Elon Musk has not commented on his duaghters claims yet. In 2022, Wilson had changed her name and her gender legally, stating that she no longer lived with or wished to be related to her biological father.

During a podcast appearance in 2024, Musk had claimed that Wilson had been “killed by the woke mind virus”, a claim that his daughter refuted.

In her first public interview with NBC News, Vivian Jenna Wilson claimed that her father had been cruel and dismissive regarding her identity.