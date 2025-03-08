Elon Musk's father wonders why anyone would ‘turn down’ baby with the billionaire

Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, has wondered who would be fool enough to “turn down” a baby with the billionaire amid the recent controversy surrounding MAGA influencer Ashley St Clair’s claims that the Tesla boss secretly fathered her child. Elon Musk and his father, Errol Musk. (Reuters, Instagram/@joshwideawake)

St Clair, who has taken legal action by filing a paternity lawsuit against Musk, is seeking sole custody of the child, who was born in September 2024. She also claimed that Musk had only visited the child three times. Errol told Daily Mail he had very little knowledge about the situation, and added, “I would be very annoyed if my father commented on things like this.”

“I would find it very strange if a woman is saying she has had a child with Elon and telling people quite publicly about it. If it turns out not to be true, she would be a little crazy, don't you think?” he told Daily Mail.

“Any woman with a slight brain would be mad to turn down the opportunity if she were to be offered a child with Elon.”

Errol Musk repeatedly mocked Elon Musk's parenting

Errol Musk is a father of seven himself, including having children with his stepdaughter, Jana, whom he helped raise, has nuked Elon’s parenting, particularly regarding the loss of Musk’s first child, Nevada, in 2002 due to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

“He hasn’t been a good dad. The first child was too much with nannies and died in the care of a nanny,” Errol previously said in the Wide Awake podcast. “He is trying to be. No one sets out to be a bad father. It’s very difficult.”

Errol also described Grimes, the musician who shares three children with Elon, as “an attractive girl” but added that she is “a little nuts” due to the unusual names she gave their children—X Æ A-Xii, Exa Dark Sideræl, and Techno Mechanicus.

The Tesla boss's father spoke highly of “incredible woman” Shivon Zilis, an executive at Neuralink, who recently gave birth to her fourth child with Elon.

Shivon and Elon’s relationship first became public when it was revealed that they had secretly welcomed twins, Strider and Azure, in 2021, just weeks before Grimes and Elon’s daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl, was born via surrogate. Their third child, Arcadia, was born in February 2024.

“I like her more than any of the other women I’ve ever met with him. She’s absolutely lovely. And she’s a real good mother and everything. She is certainly the best woman I’ve ever seen him with,” Errol added.