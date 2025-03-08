Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Elon Musk names 5 ‘ActBlue’ funded groups responsible for Tesla protests in explosive claim; Who are they?

ByShweta Kukreti
Mar 08, 2025 11:27 PM IST

Elon Musk claimed that five groups associated with ActBlue, a significant Democratic fundraising platform, are planning a coordinated effort against Tesla.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, made an explosive tweet, claiming that five groups associated with ActBlue, a significant Democratic fundraising platform, are planning a coordinated effort against Tesla.

Elon Musk further named prominent individuals who are reportedly funding these organisations, such as hedge fund mogul Herbert Sandler, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, and billionaire philanthropist George Soros. (AP)
Elon Musk further named prominent individuals who are reportedly funding these organisations, such as hedge fund mogul Herbert Sandler, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, and billionaire philanthropist George Soros. (AP)

According to Musk, recent protests at Tesla, which have been more intense due to surge in political tensions, are being orchestrated by five groups: Troublemakers, Disruption Project, Rise & Resist, Indivisible Project, and Democratic Socialists of America.

Musk further named prominent individuals who are reportedly funding these organisations, such as hedge fund mogul Herbert Sandler, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, and billionaire philanthropist George Soros. The X owner concluded his message by urging his followers to provide more information in comments sections of his post.

Musk's post has so far garnered 13.3 million views, with one X user commenting: “Did they really think we wouldn't find out who, what, where, why and how they are ? They aren't very sharp. Self~incrimination is a head scratcher.”

“It time to put act blue on the domestic terrorist list!” another wrote.

“Hopefully closer to getting these actors banned, sanctioned, and declared enemy of the state,” a third user chime in.

While one X user went on to call ActBlue a “criminal organization,” another denounced the Tesla CEO, saying: “But Elon these people aren't responsible for the drop in Tesla sales. Most people across the world loathe anything associated to you.”

Also Read: What is Elon Musk’s net worth? Tesla CEO's fortune tumbles by $102 bn in 2025 as company's stock hits the skids

What to know about Tesla protests

Musk's assertion comes at a time when anti-Tesla protests have escalated over the last several months.

Tesla's newest vehicles have been damaged, egged, and even covered with dog poop, according to their owners. There was a suspected arson incident in Boston where Tesla charging stations were set on fire.

Molotov cocktails have been used against dealers in Colorado and Oregon. An entire Tesla dealership was set on fire in France.

ActBlue dealing with several controversies

Seven senior executives of ActBlue have already resigned as a result of the Democratic fundraising platform's alleged acceptance of illicit foreign funds, which is currently the subject of an inquiry.

This begs the issue of whether ActBlue's funding of anti-Tesla demonstrations, as Musk alleges, is a part of a broader political plot to harm his business or perhaps drive him out of the electric vehicle market.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On