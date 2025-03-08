Elon Musk names 5 ‘ActBlue’ funded groups responsible for Tesla protests in explosive claim; Who are they?

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, made an explosive tweet, claiming that five groups associated with ActBlue, a significant Democratic fundraising platform, are planning a coordinated effort against Tesla. Elon Musk further named prominent individuals who are reportedly funding these organisations, such as hedge fund mogul Herbert Sandler, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, and billionaire philanthropist George Soros. (AP)

According to Musk, recent protests at Tesla, which have been more intense due to surge in political tensions, are being orchestrated by five groups: Troublemakers, Disruption Project, Rise & Resist, Indivisible Project, and Democratic Socialists of America.

Musk further named prominent individuals who are reportedly funding these organisations, such as hedge fund mogul Herbert Sandler, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, and billionaire philanthropist George Soros. The X owner concluded his message by urging his followers to provide more information in comments sections of his post.

Musk's post has so far garnered 13.3 million views, with one X user commenting: “Did they really think we wouldn't find out who, what, where, why and how they are ? They aren't very sharp. Self~incrimination is a head scratcher.”

“It time to put act blue on the domestic terrorist list!” another wrote.

“Hopefully closer to getting these actors banned, sanctioned, and declared enemy of the state,” a third user chime in.

While one X user went on to call ActBlue a “criminal organization,” another denounced the Tesla CEO, saying: “But Elon these people aren't responsible for the drop in Tesla sales. Most people across the world loathe anything associated to you.”

What to know about Tesla protests

Musk's assertion comes at a time when anti-Tesla protests have escalated over the last several months.

Tesla's newest vehicles have been damaged, egged, and even covered with dog poop, according to their owners. There was a suspected arson incident in Boston where Tesla charging stations were set on fire.

Molotov cocktails have been used against dealers in Colorado and Oregon. An entire Tesla dealership was set on fire in France.

ActBlue dealing with several controversies

Seven senior executives of ActBlue have already resigned as a result of the Democratic fundraising platform's alleged acceptance of illicit foreign funds, which is currently the subject of an inquiry.

This begs the issue of whether ActBlue's funding of anti-Tesla demonstrations, as Musk alleges, is a part of a broader political plot to harm his business or perhaps drive him out of the electric vehicle market.