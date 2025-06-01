Elon Musk's estranged daughter has a $40 billion trust fund in her name? 21-year-old responds

Vivian Jenna Wilson, one of Elon Musk’s fourteen children, came under fire recently when social media users claimed that the popular teen had a $40 billion trust fund in her name, thanks to her billionaire father’s graces. The 21-year-old had denied the claims on social media and reaffirmed the distance in her relationship with her biological father. Elon Musk's trans daughter, Vivian Wilson, said she doesn't have a trust fund in her name(Thread/vivllainous/File Image)

“Just to set the record straight, I do not have some inheritance or trust fund or whatever nor do I want one. Obviously. Idk why people think this. I saw someone on tiktok say I have 40 BILLION dollars💀 Like… no. Lol. If I did then homelessness? Gone. World hunger? Idk her,” Wilson wrote in a post she shared on Threads.

Vivian Jenna Wilson responded to claims that she has a trust fund in her name(Threads)

Wilson also reaffirmed her stance in a post shared on Reddit.

Many people have come out in support of Wilson, re-emphasizing the fact that an estranged relationship with her father due to her trans identity removes any possibility of Musk providing financial support to his daughter.

Wilson (born Xavier Alexander Musk) was born on 15 April 2004 to Musk and his then-wife Justine Musk who is a Canadian author. Wilson grew up in Los Angeles with her family which also consists of her twin brother Griffin and triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian. The family lost their eldest son Nevada soon after his birth.

Wilson cut ties with her father in 2020 when she identified as a part of the trans community over her father’s inability to accept this choice. She revealed that her mother was much more accepting of her decision by saying, “No, he was not as supportive as my mom. First of all, I had not talked to him in months — in months.”

In a conversation with psychologist Jordan Peterson last year, Musk said, “I lost my son, essentially. They call it 'deadnaming' for a reason. The reason they call it 'deadnaming' is because your son is dead. My son Xavier is dead, killed by the woke mind virus.”

Wilson has since repeatedly emphasized the distance in the relationship and refuses to be associated with Musk in any way. She cut off all ties with her father in 2020 and has since been living independently in Tokyo.

By Stuti Gupta