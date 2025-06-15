Elon Musk's Starlink to face competition from Amazon's Kuiper satellites? Here's everything we know

Elon Musk’s Starlink is set to face some tough competition after years of dominating the market of internet services via satellites. Jeff Bezos’ Project Kuiper entered the broadband network market with its first satellite launch in April. Now, the Amazon chief’s new project is set to deploy another batch of satellites, as reported by USA Today. Elon Musk's Starlink faces competition from Jeff Bezos' Project Kuiper, which launched its first satellite in April.(Representative image)

As per the outlet, Colorado-based United Launch Alliance is the contractor for the launch. The new batch of Amazon Kuiper satellites could get off the ground as early as Monday, June 16.

Amazon Kuiper's satellites vs Elon Musk’s Starlink

One of Starlink’s biggest advantages has been the SpaceX two-stage Falcon 9 rocket, which is used to launch the satellites into space. Musk’s company has sent over 7,000 Starlink satellites into space since 2019, as per its website.

The Federal Aviation Administration, the body responsible for licensing commercial rocket launches, recently allowed SpaceX to increase its annual Falcon 9 rocket launches from Southern California's Vandenberg Space Force Base to 50.

As for Kuiper, the venture provides an opportunity for Jeff Bezos to compete with the richest man in the world. Kuiper promises to provide high-speed internet across the globe, for which it is establishing a network of satellites connected to antennas, fiber, and other equipment on the ground.

Also read: Venice locals protest against Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez's lavish wedding: ‘No space for Bezos’

Amazon Kuiper satellite launch: Expected date and time

The Project Kuiper satellite launch may take place on Monday, June 16. The ULA Atlas V rocket could take off as early as 1:25 pm ET from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, as per USA Today.

A successful mission could double the number of satellites the company has deployed, but it still has a long way to go to catch up with Starlink.

Amazon aims to invest $10 billion in Project Kuiper, including a $140 million processing plant at NASA's Kennedy Space Center to prep satellites for launch. It plans to launch around 3,232 advanced low-Earth orbit satellites in total. If things go as planned, the company said it expects to "begin delivering service to customers later this year."

FAQs

1 How much does Starlink internet cost?

The plan starts at $80 per month with a hardware cost of $349, as per CNET.

2 What is the downside of Starlink?

The high cost of Starlink can be a detriment for some users.

3 Is Starlink faster than 5G?

This can depend on the 5G service provider opted for. Many 5G providers can give similar speeds to Starlink.

4 How to get Starlink for free?

Starlink offered a free kit to new customers in select areas if they opted for a 12-month Residential service plan.