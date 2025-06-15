Search Search
Sunday, Jun 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Elon Musk's Starlink to face competition from Amazon's Kuiper satellites? Here's everything we know

ByHT US Desk
Jun 15, 2025 08:32 PM IST

Jeff Bezos’ Project Kuiper is entering the satellite internet market, challenging Elon Musk’s Starlink.satellite

Elon Musk’s Starlink is set to face some tough competition after years of dominating the market of internet services via satellites. Jeff Bezos’ Project Kuiper entered the broadband network market with its first satellite launch in April. Now, the Amazon chief’s new project is set to deploy another batch of satellites, as reported by USA Today. 

Elon Musk's Starlink faces competition from Jeff Bezos' Project Kuiper, which launched its first satellite in April.(Representative image)
Elon Musk's Starlink faces competition from Jeff Bezos' Project Kuiper, which launched its first satellite in April.(Representative image)

As per the outlet, Colorado-based United Launch Alliance is the contractor for the launch. The new batch of Amazon Kuiper satellites could get off the ground as early as Monday, June 16.

Amazon Kuiper's satellites vs Elon Musk’s Starlink

One of Starlink’s biggest advantages has been the SpaceX two-stage Falcon 9 rocket, which is used to launch the satellites into space. Musk’s company has sent over 7,000 Starlink satellites into space since 2019, as per its website.

The Federal Aviation Administration, the body responsible for licensing commercial rocket launches, recently allowed SpaceX to increase its annual Falcon 9 rocket launches from Southern California's Vandenberg Space Force Base to 50.

As for Kuiper, the venture provides an opportunity for Jeff Bezos to compete with the richest man in the world. Kuiper promises to provide high-speed internet across the globe, for which it is establishing a network of satellites connected to antennas, fiber, and other equipment on the ground.

Also read: Venice locals protest against Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez's lavish wedding: ‘No space for Bezos’

Amazon Kuiper satellite launch: Expected date and time 

The Project Kuiper satellite launch may take place on Monday, June 16. The ULA Atlas V rocket could take off as early as 1:25 pm ET from Florida’s Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, as per USA Today.

A successful mission could double the number of satellites the company has deployed, but it still has a long way to go to catch up with Starlink. 

Amazon aims to invest $10 billion in Project Kuiper, including a $140 million processing plant at NASA's Kennedy Space Center to prep satellites for launch. It plans to launch around 3,232 advanced low-Earth orbit satellites in total. If things go as planned, the company said it expects to "begin delivering service to customers later this year."

 

FAQs

1 How much does Starlink internet cost?

The plan starts at $80 per month with a hardware cost of $349, as per CNET.

2 What is the downside of Starlink?

The high cost of Starlink can be a detriment for some users.

3 Is Starlink faster than 5G?

This can depend on the 5G service provider opted for. Many 5G providers can give similar speeds to Starlink.

4 How to get Starlink for free?

Starlink offered a free kit to new customers in select areas if they opted for a  12-month Residential service plan.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Elon Musk's Starlink to face competition from Amazon's Kuiper satellites? Here's everything we know
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 15, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On