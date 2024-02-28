 Embed-Map-AP-US-Alaska-Whaling-Village-Shooting - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / US News / Embed-Map-AP-US-Alaska-Whaling-Village-Shooting

Embed-Map-AP-US-Alaska-Whaling-Village-Shooting

AP |
Feb 28, 2024 04:40 AM IST

Embed-Map-AP-US-Alaska-Whaling-Village-Shooting

ALASKA WHALING VILLAGE SHOOTING — Map. This AP digital embed map locates the Alaskan village of Point Hope, which was stunned by a shooting Sunday that left two dead and two injured. This map is current as of Feb. 27, 2024, and will not update. Source: North Slope Borough.

HT Image
HT Image

Click for a preview.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

To embed, insert this code into your CMS:

<!-- start AP embed -->

<iframe title="" aria-label="Locator maps" id="ap-chart-3Ho33" src="https://interactives.ap.org/embeds/3Ho33/1/" scrolling="no" width="100%" style="border:none" height="260"></iframe><script type="text/javascript">!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(e){if(void 0!==e.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var a in e.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r<t.length;r ){if(t[r].contentWindow===e.source)t[r].style.height=e.data["datawrapper-height"][a] "px"}}}))}();</script>

<!-- end AP embed -->

Click for more digital embed content on AP Newsroom.

——————————————

HOW TO REACH US

——————————————

For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 877-836-9477.

This interactive is being made available as part of a pop-up AP experiment around embeddable content like photo sliders, maps and more. To receive updates and more content, please opt in at https://discover.ap.org/embeddable_content/sign-up. Questions or feedback? Please email Akshat Sharma at axsharma@ap.org

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On