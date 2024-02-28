Embed-Map-AP-US-Alaska-Whaling-Village-Shooting

ALASKA WHALING VILLAGE SHOOTING — Map. This AP digital embed map locates the Alaskan village of Point Hope, which was stunned by a shooting Sunday that left two dead and two injured. This map is current as of Feb. 27, 2024, and will not update. Source: North Slope Borough. HT Image

Click for a preview.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

To embed, insert this code into your CMS:

<!-- start AP embed -->

<iframe title="" aria-label="Locator maps" id="ap-chart-3Ho33" src="https://interactives.ap.org/embeds/3Ho33/1/" scrolling="no" width="100%" style="border:none" height="260"></iframe><script type="text/javascript">!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(e){if(void 0!==e.data["datawrapper-height"]){var t=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var a in e.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r<t.length;r ){if(t[r].contentWindow===e.source)t[r].style.height=e.data["datawrapper-height"][a] "px"}}}))}();</script>

<!-- end AP embed -->

Click for more digital embed content on AP Newsroom.

——————————————

HOW TO REACH US

——————————————

For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 877-836-9477.

This interactive is being made available as part of a pop-up AP experiment around embeddable content like photo sliders, maps and more. To receive updates and more content, please opt in at https://discover.ap.org/embeddable_content/sign-up. Questions or feedback? Please email Akshat Sharma at axsharma@ap.org