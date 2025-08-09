Emory CDC building shooting suspect was suicidal, father alerted police about condition a day before

The shooter who opened fire at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention building in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday afternoon was suicidal, the father of the suspect revealed to law enforcement. CNN reported, citing an unidentified law enforcement official, that the suspect's father said he alerted law enforcement about his son's condition a day before the shooting. An armed Police officer prepares near the scene of shooting at the Emory University in Atlanta on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)(AP)

An employee with the CDC told CNN that the suspect arrived near the CDC building located at Emory Point on Clifton Road with a backpack. He then took out a rifle from the backpack and shot at the building. He was killed in a police encounter near the Emory Point CVs, the Atlanta Police Department confirmed.

As of now, the Atlanta Police Department has not revealed the identity of the suspect. Meanwhile, a photo surfaced from the scene, which allegedly showed the suspect lying on a stretcher. Notably, some reports on social media claimed that the shooter's name is Silus Kruger, and he is a student of the University, but that remains unconfirmed.

Speaking to CNN, an unidentified law enforcement officer said that the suspect's father told them that the shooter was suicidal and that the father had alerted law enforcement about it a day before the shooting. It was not immediately clear how much time had elapsed between the call and the incident.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum held a press conference where it was revealed that the suspect was found deceased on the second floor of the CVS building. “We do not know at this time if it was an officer’s or if it was self-inflicted,” Schierbaum added.

A police officer from DeKalb County was injured in the shooting, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens confirmed. Mayor Dickens said that the County Officials are meeting with the injured officer at the hospital and will soon provide an update.

Mayor Dickens also clarified that no civilians were shot during the incident. There were 92 children at the CDC during the shooting and all of them are safe, the Mayor added.