Who is Caroline Mattox? 5 things to know as TPUSA UGA President quits, blasts Erika Kirk's leadership

Caroline Mattox, who served as the president of the TPUSA chapter at UGA, has resigned from her position, raising doubts regarding Erika Kirk's leadership.

Caroline Mattox has resigned from her position as TPUSA chapter president at UGA, casting doubt on Erika Kirk's leadership.(REUTERS)

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In her statement of resignation, Mattox said that the nonprofit, overseen by the mother of two, has deviated from its original mission and no longer adheres to the foundational principles.

Erika Kirk has not yet addressed the resignation. However, it has already sparked criticism, with some alleging that she is undermining her husband Charlie Kirk's legacy.

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Caroline Mattox claims TPUSA has lost its way under Erika Kirk

In her statement, Mattox mentioned that she reached this conclusion after the TPUSA Georgia event, which has already received negative feedback online due to Erika's absence and the reportedly low attendance. “Turning Point USA was founded to promote truth, fight for conservative values, encourage independent thought, and defend free speech,” Mattox wrote. “However, it became abundantly clear to me following our event on April 14th that TPUSA’s mission and purpose have been lost along the way,” she said. “It became evident to me that the organization’s current direction no longer aligns with the principles upon which it was founded.” In another part of her statement, Mattox reiterated her assertion that the organization has deviated from its original path, stating: “I have significant concerns about its messaging and current trajectory.” Consequently, she stated that she could no longer uphold her role as president of the TPUSA Georgia chapter. Mattox further reflected on the period when Charlie was at the helm before his passing, contrasting it with the organization currently under Erika's guidance. She remarked that the late right-wing figure prioritized truth over metrics, appearances, or relevance. According to the student leader, she believes that Charlie would not “stand for the blatant dishonesty now being spread by the organization that he built.”

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{{^usCountry}} She concluded with a quote from Charlie, urging others to “stand for what is right, even if you stand alone.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She concluded with a quote from Charlie, urging others to “stand for what is right, even if you stand alone.” {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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