Candace Owens flags Erika Kirk's US Air Force Academy board appointment; 'what qualifies her?'

The appointment of Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, to the US Air Force Academy's Board of Visitors by President Donald Trump has seen a chorus of critics opposing it. On Tuesday, far-right influencer Candace Owens joined them to question "what the he**" qualifies Erika to that position. Erika Kirk (L) and Candace Owens. (File Photos)

On Monday, the White House confirmed Erika Kirk's appointment to the Board of Visitors with a statement. Notably, Charlie Kirk previously served on the 16-member board that makes recommendations to the US Defense Secretary regarding the working of the Air Force Academy. Erika will be taking the position vacated after Charlie Kirk's death.

However, Candace Owens, like many, is not happy with the appointment and is questioning Erika Kirk's qualifications for it.

In an X post on Tuesday, she wrote: “She’s a grieving widow so we have no right to ask what the hell qualifies her to a position advising our Defense Department. This is all perfectly normal and only people who are DEMONIC would question this appointment.”