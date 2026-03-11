Candace Owens flags Erika Kirk's US Air Force Academy board appointment; 'what qualifies her?'
The appointment of Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, to the US Air Force Academy's Board of Visitors by President Donald Trump has seen a chorus of critics opposing it. On Tuesday, far-right influencer Candace Owens joined them to question "what the he**" qualifies Erika to that position.
On Monday, the White House confirmed Erika Kirk's appointment to the Board of Visitors with a statement. Notably, Charlie Kirk previously served on the 16-member board that makes recommendations to the US Defense Secretary regarding the working of the Air Force Academy. Erika will be taking the position vacated after Charlie Kirk's death.
However, Candace Owens, like many, is not happy with the appointment and is questioning Erika Kirk's qualifications for it.
In an X post on Tuesday, she wrote: “She’s a grieving widow so we have no right to ask what the hell qualifies her to a position advising our Defense Department. This is all perfectly normal and only people who are DEMONIC would question this appointment.”
Laura Loomer Hits Back At Candace Owens
Laura Loomer, a far-right influencer and a staunch Trump ally, replied to Candace Owens' comments, telling her that "not everything is a conspiracy."
"Since everything is a conspiracy to you, let me explain: Before Charlie Kirk was assassinated in September, had been selected by President Trump to serve on the Air Force Academy board last year," Loomer wrote.
"Charlie was appointed. He is now dead, so to honor him, his wife is taking his spot. Not everything is a conspiracy."
White House Statement On Erika Kirk's Appointment
Though initially flagged as a "quiet" appointment by Trump, as no formal announcement was made till long after it was complete, the White House later confirmed it in a statement.
White House spokesperson Olivia Wales said: “Charlie Kirk served proudly on the Board, inspiring not only the next generation of servicemembers, but millions around the world with his bold Christian faith, defense of the truth, and deep love of country.
“Erika Kirk will continue his legacy, and will be a fearless advocate for the most elite airpower force in the history of the world whose warriors keep our Nation safe, strong, and free."
